La Rue: My most compelling books of 2020

Brit Bennett has gotten much well-deserved praise for her second novel, “The Vanishing Half,” about twin Black sisters from a small town in the 1950s. At the age of 16 they leave home. One returns years later with a young daughter, and the other one manages to pass as a white woman. It’s an eye-opening look at race and family.

Regina Porter’s “The Travelers” also tackles race in her multi-character-driven novel. Her story tells the tale of two families whose members intersect over the years. Her characters are so well-drawn and the strong pull of home here rings true.

The world has been waiting for the fourth book in Marilynne Robinson’s "Gilead" novels, and the wait was worth it. “Jack” brings us the back story of a preacher’s prodigal son Jack Boughton, after being released from prison in 1950s St. Louis. Jack falls in love with Della, a young Black schoolteacher. Interracial relationships are against the law, but Della finds herself drawn to Jack, and he fights to be the man she deserves. It’s just stunning.