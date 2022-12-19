La Rue: My most compelling reads of 2022

It’s the time of year for my most compelling books of 2022. These are books that I still think about even months after I finished reading them, books with unforgettable characters and writing that takes my breath away.

Barbara Kingsolver is a writer whose works I never miss, and her new novel, “Demon Copperhead,” is her best one yet. She takes on a classic — Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield” — and sets her story about an orphan boy in Appalachia as she tackles the topics of addiction, poverty, the foster care system and the beginnings of the opioid crisis. I am not the only reviewer to pick this as the best book of the year.

I read a great deal of historical fiction, and Adriana Trigiani’s moving epic about the importance of family stories, “The Good Left Undone”, takes the reader from World War II Italy, France and Scotland as Matelda, the matriarch of the Cabrelli family, shares her mother’s long-lost love story with her children and granddaughter so that it will not be forgotten. Every detail here is perfect.

Anthony Marra’s “Mercury Pictures Presents” is also an epic about a young Italian woman who flees World War II to Los Angeles, where she ends up working in the motion picture industry. Marra’s characters are so well-drawn they feel real, and his story is engrossing.

Melissa Fu’s “Peach Blossom Spring” is set in 1930s China as Japan’s aggression forces Meilin and her young son to flee their home. They become separated from their family, and Meilin does anything she has to in order to keep her son safe. When he grows up he moves to the United States, but Meilin stays behind. It’s a powerful story of a mother’s sacrifice for her son.

John Searles’ superb suspense novel “Her Last Affair” is set at an abandoned drive-in theater as a blind widow rents out a cabin to a mysterious man, and a married woman reconnects on Facebook with a high school boyfriend. How Searles cleverly connects these three characters at the end had me gasping.

Another book that connects its characters in a clever manner is Fiona Mozely’s brilliant “Hot Stew,” about a group of people who are affected when a developer decides to sell a building in Soho in London to put up luxury condos. The tenants, including two women who run a brothel there, band together to defeat his plan.

Matt Cain’s charming “The Secret Life of Albert Entwistle” is the feel-good book of the year. Albert is a lonely postman facing retirement in a small English town. He decides to confide in his coworkers about his life and makes a friend in a young single mom on his route. This beautiful story restores your faith in humanity.

Jennifer Close’s “Marrying the Ketchups” is a wonderful story about a family who owns an Irish family restaurant in a Chicago suburb. When the patriarch passes away suddenly, there is a void and a decision about who should run the restaurant — the cousin who has been doing most of the work or the daughter who returns home from New York? I love a good Irish family story, and throw in a family business and I’m in.

Another foodie novel I liked is Natalie Caña’s romance “A Proposal They Can’t Refuse,” about two grandfathers who play matchmaker with their grandchildren: Kamilah, who is trying to save her family’s Puerto Rican restaurant, and Liam, who runs his family’s brewery next door. I love the combination of food, family businesses and hot romance in this enemies-to-lovers novel.

I read two nonfiction books that are outstanding. Laura L. Engel’s heartbreaking “You’ll Forget This Ever Happened” is a memoir about her experience after becoming pregnant in high school in the 1960s. She was sent to a home for unwed mothers, where she was forced to give up her baby and it scarred her for life. It’s a searing book.

Vanity Fair writer Marie Brenner was given unprecedented access as she wrote “The Desperate Hours” about the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City as seen through the eyes of doctors, nurses, administrators and patients on the front lines at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. It’s a harrowing story well told.

Three books I read in 2022 to look for in 2023: Amy Poeppels’ charming “The Sweet Spot," Lauren Willig’s fantastic historical novel “Two Wars And A Wedding,” and Mary Beth Keane’s amazing novel “The Half Moon."

I wish you all a very happy holiday season.