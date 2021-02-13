La Rue: New reads for Black History Month and Valentine's Day

Papa died when Ruth was in high school, after working for years in the town’s main industry, an auto plant. Everyone worked at the plant, and when it closed, many people, including Eli, were out of work and unable to find employment elsewhere.

Ruth’s first stop home was at Mama’s best friend Lena’s small store, where she meets Lena’s 11-year-old grandson, Midnight. Midnight has a severely disabled arm, which kids make fun of and leaves him out of most activities. Although Midnight is white, his only friends are a few of the Black kids in town.

Midnight’s father also lost his job when the plant closed, and Midnight spends most of his time with Lena. Grandmas do the heavy lifting of raising their grandkids in this story.

Ruth feels a kinship with Midnight, and they spend time together, something that raises eyebrows in the town. Meanwhile, Ruth confides in her best friend from high school about her son, and they join together to try and find him, even though Mama and Eli tell her to leave well enough alone.