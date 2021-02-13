La Rue: New reads for Black History Month and Valentine's Day

Although February is the shortest month of the year, it is filled with much to keep readers occupied. If you’re looking for books to read during Black History Month, the bestsellers list is filled with great reads, from Barack and Michelle Obama’s memoirs to Isabel Wilkenson’s historical study “Caste,” to Angie Thomas’ two chart-topping young adult novels, “The Hate U Give” and its prequel, “Concrete Rose.”
If you are more of a fiction fan, Nancy Johnson’s debut novel, “The Kindest Lie,” is an excellent read. The book begins on the eve of Barack Obama’s historical election in 2008. Ruth Tuttle, a Black, Yale-educated chemical engineer and her husband, Xavier, a Pepsi executive, are celebrating with friends in their home in Chicago.
Ruth and Xavier have a great life, good friends and interesting careers, and now Xavier wants to start a family. Ruth is less enthusiastic, and when Xavier questions her about it, she tells him that 11 years ago when she was 17 years old, she gave birth to a baby and gave him up for adoption.
Xavier is shocked and upset that Ruth never trusted him enough to tell him. In order to face up to her past, Ruth returns home to her small hometown in Indiana. She vividly describes Granton as a place whose "very soil was a trapdoor, a gateway to nothingness that few people climbed out of."
But Ruth was able to climb out because her grandmother, Mama, and brother, Eli, took care of her situation. Ruth gave birth to a baby boy, and then headed off to Yale without looking back. Mama and Papa, Ruth’s beloved grandfather, raised her and Eli after their mother became involved in drugs and left home.
Papa died when Ruth was in high school, after working for years in the town’s main industry, an auto plant. Everyone worked at the plant, and when it closed, many people, including Eli, were out of work and unable to find employment elsewhere.
Ruth’s first stop home was at Mama’s best friend Lena’s small store, where she meets Lena’s 11-year-old grandson, Midnight. Midnight has a severely disabled arm, which kids make fun of and leaves him out of most activities. Although Midnight is white, his only friends are a few of the Black kids in town.
Midnight’s father also lost his job when the plant closed, and Midnight spends most of his time with Lena. Grandmas do the heavy lifting of raising their grandkids in this story.
Ruth feels a kinship with Midnight, and they spend time together, something that raises eyebrows in the town. Meanwhile, Ruth confides in her best friend from high school about her son, and they join together to try and find him, even though Mama and Eli tell her to leave well enough alone.
“The Kindest Lie” is a heartbreaking, beautifully written book. Told in alternating chapters by Ruth and Midnight, it’s a big book about race, secrets, family and what happens to a town when the main industry disappears. Johnson invests you in all the characters, enabling the reader to see everyone’s point of view. The story and the characters are richly developed, and there is something that everyone can relate to in this novel. It is a story that profoundly moved me, and I give it my highest recommendation.
This weekend is Valentine’s Day, and many of us enjoy reading books filled with romance. If you are one of the 82 million people who watched the Netflix series “Bridgerton," based on Julia Quinn’s series of historical romance novels, I have another series for you.
Romance novelist Eloisa James’ series "The Wildes of Lindlow Castle" is your next read. Beginning with the first in the series, “Wilde In Love," we meet the expansive Wilde family. Lord Alaric Wilde, the handsome son of the Duke of Lindlow, returns home to England from his adventures abroad shortly after the United States wins its independence from England.
Alaric has become famous, a pinup boy of sorts that all the ladies swoon over, much to his dismay. He falls in love with Willa, a witty, bookish teacher to Alaric’s younger siblings, but Willa is not interested in his fame.
The books in the series follow Alaric’s siblings and friends and their adventures in love. They are witty and sexy, filled with terrific descriptions of clothes, food and castles. The sixth book in the series, “Wilde Child,” publishes in late March.
