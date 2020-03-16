La Rue: New spring reads capture baseball, classrooms

KayTee is an idealistic second-year teacher from TeachCorps who writes an anonymous blog about her experiences that goes viral. Dedicated biology teacher Hernan is Lena’s best friend, but looking for more than friendship. Maybelline is an uber-organized math teacher raising her young daughter on her own. Football coach Ray just wants to be left alone to win football games.

A new superintendent is hired for the city, a media superstar who has written a best-selling book and loves the spotlight. He announces a new program: Believers Make Achievers Zone, a group of schools with “poor students and poor test scores who will be receiving special attention” from him.

That special attention comes in the form of a consultant from TransformationalChangeAdvocacyConsultingPartners, whose main objective seems to be getting teachers to write a different curriculum standard of the day in large letters on the white board each day (such as "ALL STUDENTS ON TASK, ALL THE TIME").

Teachers are now required to keep extensive binders filled with abundant data about the students that will be used to “innovate and catalyze disruptive change.” There is now an Office for Oversight of Binders and Evidence of Implementation, which makes math teacher Maybelline very happy, as she is a big fan of organized data in binders.

“Adequate Yearly Progress” is laugh-out funny in parts (the comments on KayTee’s blog are especially hilarious), somber in other parts, and you don’t have to be a teacher to enjoy this clever workplace book (but if you are, you will enjoy it on another level). Like “The Cactus League,” Eldens manages to make each interesting character’s story stand out as they intersect. Fans of Laurie Gelman’s “Class Mom” will enjoy it.

Diane La Rue is a member of the National Book Critics Circle and blogs about books at http://bookchickdi.blogspot.com. You can follow her on Twitter @bookchickdi, and she can be emailed at laruediane2000@yahoo.com.

