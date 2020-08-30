La Rue: 'Orphan Collector' is brilliant historical fiction

The story moves back and forth in time so we get to see Murtagh and Maeve’s courtship, and the lives of the children as they grow older. You care for each of the characters, as we see how Maeve’s illness affects them. When tragedy strikes, your heart will break for all of them. It is an emotionally powerful novel.

In Caroline Leavitt’s latest novel, “With Or Without You,” the main characters deal with a physical illness. Stella is a 42-year-old nurse who longs to settle down and have a child with her longtime love Simon, a rocker who has one last chance to make it in the music business with his bandmates.

When Stella falls into a coma, it upends both their worlds, as well the life of Libby, her best friend, a doctor who is caring for Stella. Libby becomes close to Simon as they bond together working and hoping for Stella’s recovery. Simon also becomes close to Stella’s mother, who moves in with him. Their relationship is so touching.

We see the story through Stella’s eyes as she is in the coma, and Simon who gives up his last chance for stardom to stay by her side. When Stella awakes, her world is completely different. She has a new artistic ability that eventually brings her the fame that Simon had once hoped would be his.