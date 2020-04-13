La Rue: Quarantine books for readers of all tastes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So much has changed since my last column back in March. Most of us are home, many either working or homeschooling during this most challenging time. In between watching the nonstop press conferences and news updates, we look for something to take us away, if only for a little while.

This month’s Book Report will give you some ideas for books to read while you are home. Independent bookstores are hurting, like everyone else, and if you want to support a bookstore near you, you can find one on bookshop.org.

For people who enjoy literary fiction, Ann Napolitano’s “Dear Edward,” about a young boy who is the only survivor of plane crash, is heartbreaking and heartwarming. It’s a Read With Jenna pick from "The Today Show." Another pick from the club is Abi Daré’s debut novel “The Girl With The Louding Voice” about Adunni, a young Nigerian girl who overcomes many obstacles in her quest to get an education. Both Edward and Adunni are unforgettable characters.

If you like fiction set in the 1950s, there are several good novels out now. Louise Erdrich’s new novel, “The Night Watchman,” is based on her grandfather, a Native American who fights to stop the U.S. government from taking land from his tribe.