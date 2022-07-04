La Rue: 'Shoe Story' and 'Flying Solo' two ideal summer reads

July is the time to kick our summer reading into high gear, and this month’s Book Report features two titles that are made for that. “A Shoe Story” and “Flying Solo” are two novels that each feature a woman looking at a very different future than she imagined. They are at a crossroads in their lives and with the help of their friends, and the possibility of romance that may or may not include reconnecting with former loves, they forge ahead.

First up is “A Shoe Story,” by Jane L. Rosen. Esme is excited to be graduating from college and heading off to her new life interning at an art gallery in New York City and living with Liam, her college boyfriend who also has a job in New York.

When tragedy strikes, Esme returns her upstate New York hometown of Honeoye Falls to care for her father, and all her future dreams fade away. She breaks up with Liam, not wanting to hold him back.

Seven years later, Esme has the opportunity to dog-sit for a woman in New York City. While it’s only for a month, Esme looks forward to being able to explore the city she once hoped to call home, and maybe even run into Liam.

Esme meets a handsome bartender who rescues her from a creep, and makes friends with Sy, an elderly man she meets at the dog park. She also discovers that the woman who owns the apartment has an extensive collection of beautiful shoes, and finds a note from the woman telling her to help herself (or so she thinks).

Each clever chapter title is the name of a pair of shoes from the closet, and gives the reader some idea of what is to come. (I’m not a shoe person, but if you are, you will drool over some of these descriptions and titles.)

I loved following Esme’s adventures in New York City, and made a list of all the fun places I want to visit. (Mercer Kitchen will be my first stop.) Rosen drops the reader right into Greenwich Village, with a side trip to the Hamptons. You'll feel like you are there.

“A Shoe Story” is a perfect summer read, with characters you want to befriend, a fantastic setting and fancy shoes. What could be better? I highly recommend it.

Linda Holmes’ first novel, “Evvie Drake Starts Over,” was one of my favorite books from summer of 2020, and I was pleased to hear that her second, “Flying Solo,” published this month.

Wildlife journalist Laurie Sassalyn is about to turn 40, has just broken off her engagement shortly before her wedding, and now returns to her small hometown in Maine to clean out the home of her beloved great-aunt Dot after her passing. Dot provided refuge to Laurie as a child when living with her four brothers was too noisy and overwhelming for the young girl, who liked to read books in silence.

Dot was unmarried and lived a full life, traveling the world and collecting books, too many souvenirs from her travels, and boxes and boxes of Polaroid photos of friends and family. Laurie hires Matt from a service called Save the Best to provide a “bereavement decluttering," which means he will determine what may be valuable to sell and then get rid of the rest.

Laurie finds a wooden duck decoy hidden underneath blankets in Dot’s cedar chest. She feels strangely attached to the duck, and Matt tells her he will see if it could possibly be worth something, though he doubts it.

There is a mystery to be solved when the duck is stolen and Laurie, her best friend June, and former high school boyfriend-now-hot-librarian Nick team up to find out what happened and if the duck could be the product of a famous artist.

I enjoyed the caper, sort of a grown-up Scooby Doo mystery. Like “A Shoe Story," “Flying Solo” has characters you want to know, and Laurie’s journey to discover if she wants to live a solo life like Dot is a unique storyline. I liked the small town setting and getting to know the residents. I smiled at the Evvie Drake shoutout as the setting of both books is the town of Calcasset, Maine. I highly recommend “Flying Solo" as well.

If you read BOOK: “A Shoe Story” by Jane L. Rosen GRADE: A PUBLISHER: Berkley COST: Trade paperback, $17 LENGTH: 336 pages BOOK: “Flying Solo” by Linda Holmes GRADE: A PUBLISHER: Ballantine Books COST: Hardcover, $28 LENGTH: 320 pages

Diane La Rue is a member of the National Book Critics Circle and blogs about books at http://bookchickdi.blogspot.com. You can follow her on Twitter @bookchickdi, and she can be emailed at laruediane2000@yahoo.com.

