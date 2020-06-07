La Rue: Summer reads that will take you away

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With Memorial Day in the rear view mirror, it’s time to gear up for summer, and that means it’s time for my annual summer reading recommendations list. Since most of us are staying close to home, it’s a good time to let books take us away.

There are some authors who are closely associated with summer, and Mary Kay Andrews is one. In her latest novel, “Hello, Summer,” Conley has to move back to her beach town hometown in the Florida Panhandle when the news agency she was going to work for goes out of business. Her sister publishes the local newspaper, owned by their family for four generations, but in danger of folding. When Conley comes upon a car accident where the local Congressman is killed, she “kicks up dirt” and angers some townspeople. I always wanted to be Brenda Starr, so this book was perfect for me.

Elin Hilderbrand is another “summer author,” and this year’s entry is “28 Summers.” It’s similar to the movie “Same Time, Next Year,” about two married people who meet every year to carry on an affair over 28 summers, but things become more complicated as the years roll on.