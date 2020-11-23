La Rue: The 2020 Books Are Great Gifts Guide

Historical fiction fans have several great choices. Fiona Davis’ “The Lions of 5th Ave” takes us right into the New York Public Library in 1913 with a family who resides in an apartment there. Ellen Marie Wiseman’s “The Orphan Collector” is for fans of Christina Baker Kline’s “The Orphan Train” and Lisa Wingate’s “Before We Were Yours." Jenny Field’s “Atomic Love” is set in the years following the creation of the atomic bomb, when a woman must discover if one of her fellow scientists is a Russian spy.

For the mystery lover, Cassidy Lucas’ “Santa Monica” will satisfy fans of Liane Moriarty’s “Big Little Lies." Riley Sager’s “Lock Every Door” is for those who like their mysteries a little creepier. Michael Connelly’s back with “The Law of Innocence” featuring his Mickey Haller character.

In the romance genre, Nina Bocci’s "Hopeless Romantics" series of four books set in a small Pennsylvania town is a great bundle to give. Jenny Colgan’s “Christmas on the Island Hotel” is for your neighbor who is already in the Christmas spirit.