La Rue: The 2020 Books Are Great Gifts Guide

It’s time for the annual Books Are Great Gifts Guide, as Christmas shopping is beginning earlier this year and more people are shopping online. Books make the best gifts — they’re never the wrong size or color, and they’re easy to wrap, even for the most gift wrapping-challenged among us. Independent bookstores offer great customer service online; go to bookshop.org to shop and help local independent bookstores across the country.
We’ll start in the fiction section. Your sister will enjoy Lian Dolan’s “The Sweeney Sisters,” as the three Sweeney sisters come to terms with a woman who claims to be their deceased father’s daughter.
Your best friend will love Jane L. Rosen’s “Eliza Starts A Rumor,” about four women in a small Hudson Valley town who bond together as they face troubles. For your friend who likes to laugh out loud, get Gigi Levangie’s “Been There, Married That,” about a woman whose marriage to a Hollywood producer comes apart. Your aunt will love Fannie Flagg’s “The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop," a sequel to her “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe."
Literary fiction fans will enjoy Abi Daré’s “The Girl With The Louding Voice,” about a young Nigerian girl who perseveres to get an education. Alka Joshi’s “The Henna Artist” takes us to 1950s India as a woman discovers she has a young sister, and works to build her career and her own house. James McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” brings a Harlem neighborhood and its residents to life.
Historical fiction fans have several great choices. Fiona Davis’ “The Lions of 5th Ave” takes us right into the New York Public Library in 1913 with a family who resides in an apartment there. Ellen Marie Wiseman’s “The Orphan Collector” is for fans of Christina Baker Kline’s “The Orphan Train” and Lisa Wingate’s “Before We Were Yours." Jenny Field’s “Atomic Love” is set in the years following the creation of the atomic bomb, when a woman must discover if one of her fellow scientists is a Russian spy.
For the mystery lover, Cassidy Lucas’ “Santa Monica” will satisfy fans of Liane Moriarty’s “Big Little Lies." Riley Sager’s “Lock Every Door” is for those who like their mysteries a little creepier. Michael Connelly’s back with “The Law of Innocence” featuring his Mickey Haller character.
In the romance genre, Nina Bocci’s "Hopeless Romantics" series of four books set in a small Pennsylvania town is a great bundle to give. Jenny Colgan’s “Christmas on the Island Hotel” is for your neighbor who is already in the Christmas spirit.
Turning to nonfiction, for your mom who likes biographies, Michael J. Fox’s “No Time Like The Future” shares his life living with Parkinson’s disease. Dolly Parton is popular this year with Sarah Smarsh’s “She Comes By It Natural,” about Dolly and all the women she influenced, as well as Dolly’s own “Dolly Parton, Storyteller," which shares lyrics and stories about her songs. Add Dolly’s new CD, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” and you’ve got a great gift.
For your niece who is into soccer, Megan Rapinoe’s memoir “One Life” is perfect. For your dad who likes history, John Dickerson’s book about presidential history, “The Hardest Job in the World,” is timely. Jenna Bush Hager’s “Everything Is Beautiful In Time” is an inspirational book about her grandparents, George and Barbara Bush.
If you know someone who likes to laugh, Jerry Seinfeld’s “Is This Anything?” is a good choice, and David Sedaris’ “The Best of Me” collects his best essays.
For the cook in the family, Ina Garten’s “Modern Comfort Food” is one of her best yet. If you have a wine aficionado on your list, "The New Sotheby’s Wine Encyclopedia" is a treat. Erin Zammett Ruddy’s “The Little Book of Life Skills” gives great advice to everyone.
For teenagers, Nic Stone’s “Dear Martin” and “Dear Justyce” are popular. If they read the “City of Bones’’ series, Tracy Deon’s “Legendborn” is a good next series.
Middle readers love graphic novels, and Jerry Craft’s “Class Act” and Raina Telemeier’s “Babysitters Club” are excellent. Karina Yan Glaser’s “The Vanderbeekers Lost and Found” is the fourth book in this wonderful family series. Jeff Kinney’s “The Deep End” is his newest Wimpy Kid book. Meg Medina’s “Mercy Suarez Changes Gears” is another great choice.
For the littlest ones, Chris Harris and Dan Santat’s “The Alphabet’s Alphabet” is colorful and educational. Sherry Duskey Rinker’s “Construction Site Mission: Demolition!” continues her fun series of board books.
Happy shopping and Thanksgiving, and next month, I’ll wrap up the most compelling books of 2020.
Diane La Rue is a member of the National Book Critics Circle and blogs about books at http://bookchickdi.blogspot.com. You can follow her on Twitter @bookchickdi, and she can be emailed at laruediane2000@yahoo.com.
