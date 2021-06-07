La Rue: 'The Newcomer,' 'Golden Girl' and more summer reads

If mysteries and thrillers are more to your taste, Laura Lippman channels Stephen King and the #MeToo movement in “Dream Girl." A famous novelist is laid up in his apartment after an injury, and receives disturbing phone calls from a woman claiming to be the protagonist in one of his novels. No one believes him. Is he losing his mind or is he in trouble?

Fans of John Grisham’s legal thrillers will like Stacey Abrams’ “While Justice Sleeps." When a Supreme Court justice mysteriously slips into a coma, his law clerk finds that she has been named his legal guardian. She discovers that he has been researching a controversial case before the court, and now she is the middle of danger.

Good historical fiction abounds this summer. Alka Joshi’s “The Secret Keeper of Jaipur” follows the characters from her brilliant 1950s India-set novel, “The Henna Artist,” as they move into the 1960s and try to find their way in the changing world.

Chris Bohjalian goes back to 1662 Boston in “Hour of the Witch.” Mary fears for her life after her husband’s violence toward her escalates. When a young boy she treated with herbs dies, Mary is accused of being a witch, and must fight for her life. It’s “The Crucible” meets “The Handmaid’s Tale."