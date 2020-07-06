La Rue: Three books capture the pull of home

The character who interested me most was Eloise, who was in love with Agnes and devastated when Agnes rebuffed her. Eloise was obsessed with Bessie Coleman, a black aviatrix, and wanted nothing more than to learn how to fly.

The families’ stories intersect over generations, and it’s fascinating to see how Porter weaves all of her characters stories together and how strong the pull towards home is for all. I highly recommend it.

Brit Bennett’s new novel, “The Vanishing Half,” is currently sitting atop The New York Times’ best-seller list for a good reason — it’s fantastic. Like “The Travelers," the story begins in the 1950s, with high school-aged twin sisters Stella and Desiree living in a small all-black community in the South.

Desiree longs to leave their small town and wants Stella, who would love nothing more than to go to college and become a teacher in their small community, to come with her. Something happens that convinces Stella she must leave, and the girls sneak away.

In 1968, Desiree reluctantly returns back home with her young daughter in tow, but not Stella. Stella left Desiree years ago, moved away and left no forwarding address. When Stella applied for a secretarial job, she was able to pass as a white woman, and when she got the job, she continued passing.