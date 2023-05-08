This month’s Book Report features books from three authors who are at the top of their game with their latest novels, and any (or all — c’mon, Mom deserves it!) one of these would make a great gift for Mother’s Day.

Mary Beth Keane’s last novel, “Ask Again, Yes,” made my list of the Most Compelling Books of 2019, and her new novel, “The Half Moon,” is destined to make my list for 2023.

Malcolm (“handsome, charming, and people liked him instantly”) and Jess (“beautiful, funny, and different from the other girls”) grew up in the town of Gillam in Westchester County near New York City. Gillam has seven Catholic churches within five miles, lots of Irish-named businesses, and cars that have union local stickers on them.

Jess earned her law degree and works in New York City, and Malcolm has been tending bar for 24 years at the Half Moon, an Irish bar. They fell in love, married and hoped for a family.

Seven years of unsuccessful fertility treatments have drained them emotionally and financially. Malcolm has an opportunity to buy the Half Moon, as the owner is retiring. He tells Jess that he thinks this is his turn to have his dream come true, even if her dream of a family is out of reach.

Owning a bar isn’t easy, as Malcolm discovers when he tries to make changes to bring in new clientele that only alienates the regulars, of which there are fewer and fewer. When Jess finds out that Malcolm made a major risky financial deal without consulting her, she leaves him.

The story takes place over one week, four months after Jess left Malcolm. Your heart breaks for Malcolm and Jess as they still love each other, but does that mean that they can make a life together work?

Mary Beth Keane’s characters are so real, you feel like you know them and that you are their neighbors, looking out the window watching their story unfold before you. Her writing is heartfelt and touching, and you find yourself pulling for Jess and Malcolm. I give it my highest recommendation.

Curtis Sittenfeld’s “Romantic Comedy” takes place at a late-night TV show called "The Night Owls" (a stand-in for "Saturday Night Live"). Sally Mintz has been a writer there for many years, trudging along trying to get her funny feminist sketches on the air.

When Sally’s writing partner, Danny, begins dating Annabel, a hot pop singer, Sally writes a sketch about how average looking guys end up dating gorgeous women, but the reverse is never true. An average-looking woman like Sally could never date a handsome rock star.

The premise of her thesis is tested when handsome rock star Noah Brewster is hosting the show one week. He comes to Sally asking for help with a sketch he has been working on, and sparks fly. Noah is smitten with Sally and, although she sometimes can’t get out of her own way, they become an item.

If you are a "Saturday Night Live" fan, as I am, this behind-the-scenes look is fascinating, and Sally and Noah’s rocky road to finding love is sweet. “Romantic Comedy” will put a smile on your face.

Ann Napolitano’s novel, “Hello Beautiful,” is an homage to Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women." We meet the Padavano sisters: Julia, Sylvie, Cecelia and Emeline. Julia is ambitious and she falls in love with William, a talented young basketball player on the college team.

William gets drawn into the Padavano’s world, one that is completely different from his family. The Padavano sisters are a close-knit group. Julia has a detailed plan on how her life will look, and William seems content to follow along without thinking if it is best for him.

Sylvie is the dreamer in the family, very similar to their father in that she loves to get lost in books. Cecelia is an artist, and Emeline adores little children.

As life moves on, William’s past comes into play and causes a rift in the family that has long-ranging repercussions for all.

“Hello Beautiful” is a gorgeously written novel about family, and all the love and messiness that comes along with that. The subject of mental illness is handled here with clear-eyed compassion. These characters work their way into your heart, and I found myself reading through tears at the end of this beautiful story. It’s a must-read.

If you read BOOK: “The Half Moon” by Mary Beth Keane GRADE: A+ PUBLISHER: Scribner COST: Hardcover, $28 LENGTH: 304 pages BOOK: “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld GRADE: A PUBLISHER: Random House COST: Hardcover, $28 LENGTH: 320 pages BOOK: “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano GRADE: A+ PUBLISHER: The Dial Press COST: Hardcover, $28 LENGTH: 400 pages