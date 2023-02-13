February is Black History Month, and I have three recommendations from Black authors: a memoir, a historical fiction and a powerful novel.

Goldie Taylor’s memoir “The Love You Save” shares her story growing up in tough east St. Louis in the 1970s. Goldie’s mom works long hours at her job at a hotel in a white suburb of St. Louis where they live, and Goldie is left on her own frequently.

After Goldie is sexually assaulted by a neighbor teen, Goldie’s mother drops her off at Aunt Gerald and Uncle Ross’ home back in east St. Louis and doesn’t return. Many family members live off and on at Gerald and Ross’ home, and one had to be quick to get enough to eat before the food was gone. The children had to sleep on living room with just a blanket to cover them.

Goldie’s saving grace was her thirst for knowledge. She taught herself math by reading her older sister’s textbooks and hid a set of Jane Austen books in her grandma’s closet, along with any library books she could get her hands on.

Her school was decrepit, supplies were short and violent fights broke out often. When a middle school teacher saw Goldie’s talent for speech she encouraged her to join the speech team, and that is where Goldie was able to shine.

Taylor’s vivid description of the people in her life — particularly Aunt Gerald and Uncle Ross — is so strong, you feel that you know them. She shares empathy for her family members who tried their best in difficult circumstances. You learn a lot about how the city of east St. Louis came to be a mostly Black community, and the struggles it faced with white flight and the scourge of crack cocaine and crime in the 1980s.

“The Love You Save” shows the resiliency of the human spirit, and fans of “Educated” and “The Yellow House” will want to read this one as well.

Sadeqa Johnson’s historical fiction “The House of Eve” is set in 1950s Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Ruby is a 15 year-old Black teen in Philadelphia who has her heart set on being the first member of her family to go to college.

When she falls in love with a Jewish boy whose family owns a local coffee shop, Ruby’s plans for college become imperiled, and she has to face a difficult decision.

Eleanor leaves her small town in Ohio to attend Howard University, where she falls in love with William, a medical school student and scion of a wealthy and powerful family in D.C. They marry and want a baby. After a few miscarriages, Eleanor fears that her dream of motherhood is not meant to be, along with her dream of a career.

The author shows us the difficulty of being a woman in the 1950s, how your dreams can be taken away so quickly. I liked how her male characters are kind and caring toward the women in their lives, and the end of the novel is extremely satisfying.

Ayóbámi Adébáyo’s debut novel “Stay With Me” was one of the most compelling books I read in years, and her second novel, “A Spell of Good Things,” is just as powerful. Set in Nigeria, we meet two families, one wealthy and one in poverty, whose worlds collide.

Eniola is a young teen whose family is plunged into poverty when his father is one of 6,000 teachers who lost their job. His father comes deeply depressed and he, his mother and his sister are forced into begging family and strangers for money for food, rent and school tuition.

Wuraola is a doctor from a wealthy family who becomes engaged to a longtime family friend. She begins to question her future when her betrothed’s behavior becomes intolerable, knowing that her family will be angry if she calls the wedding off.

Eniola’s involvement with a local group of young men with ties to a powerful politician at first seems to be the answer to his family’s money problems, but it soon turns dangerous.

Adébáyo brings the reader directly into this Nigerian setting, with the dichotomy of the poverty of Eniola and the wealth of Wurola’s circle jumping off the page at you. The customs, the food and the education, political and medical systems provide an eye-opening experience for the reader.

Once again, Adébáyo’s story is heartbreaking and you ache for these characters that you will not soon forget.