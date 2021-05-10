La Rue: Three uplifting, under-the-radar new novels

This month’s Book Report features three under-the-radar novels that will restore your faith in humanity.
Patry Francis’ beautiful novel “All The Children Are Home” is set in a small town near Boston in the 1950s. Dahlia and Louie Moscatelli are a married couple who take foster children into their home. Three foster children have become permanent placements: teenage Jimmy, teenage Zaidie and her younger brother, Jon. When a social worker brings 8-year-old girl Agnes, in an emergency placement, Dahlia is reluctant. She relents, and allows Agnes to stay until a permanent home can be found.
Agnes had a horrible childhood; she suffered from a failure to thrive as an infant. She didn’t speak much, and her last placement was frightening. The other kids took to Agnes right away. Jimmy teaches her to play baseball, and Zaidie happily shared her room and gave Agnes her treasured shamrock barrettes to wear.
Dahlia is an agoraphobic, unable to leave home. She watches soap operas, works puzzles and reads Reader’s Digest books. There are hints that something happened in her past that caused her agoraphobia. Louie works long hours as a mechanic, and his gruff exterior hides his love for his wife and the children. He frequently slips the children nickels to buy candy at the store.
“All The Children Are Home” is about what it means to be a family. They face many challenges as the children grow older, and how this family loves and supports each other in the face of disdain from neighbors and harassment from schoolmates is heartwarming, heartbreaking and hopeful. With unforgettable characters, it is simply one of the best books I have read in a long time.
Julietta Henderson’s novel “The Funny Thing About Norman Foreman” tells the story of 12-year-old Norman, son of single mom Sadie. Norman and his best friend Jax have worked up a comedy act that they plan to take to the famed Edinburgh Fringe Festival in three years.
When Jax dies of an asthma attack, Norman wants honor him by going to Edinburgh. The one problem is that Jax was the funny one, Norman the straight man. On his own, Norman is not so funny.
Sadie doesn’t know which one of four possible men are Norman’s father, men she met at the Edinburgh festival 13 years ago. So with the help of a retired janitor from Sadie’s job, they set out on a road trip to find Norman’s father and get Norman up on stage at the festival.
They meet people along the way who help them to achieve their goal, like Big Al, a 6-foot-2 beer-swilling, Keats-loving poet who gives Norman performance tips. There is lots of humor here, and Sadie has some great one-liners.
This lovely story is a mashup of Ricky Gervais' Nextflix show “After Life," the Broadway show/movie “Mamma Mia” and a buddy road trip movie. It’s simply delightful.
Damhnait Monaghan’s debut novel, “New Girl in Little Cove,” is a charming fish-out-of-water story. Rachel O’Brien leaves her home in Toronto to move to the small town of Little Cove in Newfoundland, which, although technically a part of Canada, is a unique province unto itself.
The first person Rachel meets is the fiddle-playing handyman at the school where she will be teaching high school French. He kindly directs her to the home of Lucille, where Rachel is renting a room. Lucille gives Rachel the lay of the land in Little Cove, a much smaller place than Toronto.
We meet the interesting characters in the town of Little Cove. Doug is the other new teacher, a hometown boy who lives with and cares for his mother. Lucille and her friends, the Holy Dusters who clean the church, hook rugs on Friday night and invite Rachel to join them. Slowly, Rachel becomes a part of the town, and she has to decide if she wants to stay beyond her one-year contract.
“New Girl in Little Cove” combines elements of the Broadway show “Come From Away” and TV's “Schitt's Creek,” with a dash of Netflix's “Derry Girls.” If you enjoyed any or all three of those, pick up “New Girl in Little Cove.” It will put a big smile on your face as you read, and if you come from a small town, or wish you did, you'll love it even more. I give it my highest recommendation.
Diane La Rue is a member of the National Book Critics Circle and blogs about books at http://bookchickdi.blogspot.com. You can follow her on Twitter @bookchickdi, and she can be emailed at laruediane2000@yahoo.com.