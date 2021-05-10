La Rue: Three uplifting, under-the-radar new novels

This month’s Book Report features three under-the-radar novels that will restore your faith in humanity.

Patry Francis’ beautiful novel “All The Children Are Home” is set in a small town near Boston in the 1950s. Dahlia and Louie Moscatelli are a married couple who take foster children into their home. Three foster children have become permanent placements: teenage Jimmy, teenage Zaidie and her younger brother, Jon. When a social worker brings 8-year-old girl Agnes, in an emergency placement, Dahlia is reluctant. She relents, and allows Agnes to stay until a permanent home can be found.

Agnes had a horrible childhood; she suffered from a failure to thrive as an infant. She didn’t speak much, and her last placement was frightening. The other kids took to Agnes right away. Jimmy teaches her to play baseball, and Zaidie happily shared her room and gave Agnes her treasured shamrock barrettes to wear.

Dahlia is an agoraphobic, unable to leave home. She watches soap operas, works puzzles and reads Reader’s Digest books. There are hints that something happened in her past that caused her agoraphobia. Louie works long hours as a mechanic, and his gruff exterior hides his love for his wife and the children. He frequently slips the children nickels to buy candy at the store.