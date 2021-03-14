La Rue: Two inspiring Women's History Month reads

The women were shocked at the conditions of the villages they were to help. They weren’t just there to throw Christmas parties and help them replant crops, they had to rebuild entire villages. They aided in medical care (there was a female Smith alumnus doctor with them) and had to figure out how allocate the few supplies they had to do the most good.

The characters in “Band of Sisters” feel so real because Willig based them on real women — the writers of all the many letters she read, written by the actual alumni who went to France. These women rose to the occasion, and because the eyes of the world were upon them, failure would be a major setback for women just at the time that women’s suffrage was taking hold in the United States.

“Band of Sisters” is one of the best historical novels I have read because it is based in reality. The writing pulls you in immediately, and you care about these young ladies who leave the safety of their comfortable homes to come to the aid of people they don’t know. Lauren Willig drops you right into the middle of a warzone with these intrepid young women.

Kristin Hannah’s newest novel, “The Four Winds,” takes the reader from the Texas panhandle in the 1920s to the agricultural fields of California in the 1930s during the Great Depression.