La Rue: Two late summer reads to take you away

As we head into the dog days of summer (how can it be August already?), this month’s Book Report has two books that will each take the reader away to someplace new.

Beck Dorey-Stein’s first book, “From the Corner of the Oval,” is a memoir of her days in the Obama White House as a stenographer. We walked in her shoes as she recounted her hectic days taking down every word spoken and her excitement of “being in the room where it happened”.

Her latest book, “Rock the Boat,” is a delightful novel set in the oceanside tourist town of Sea Point, New Jersey. Kate Campbell is living the good life in Manhattan, in the fancy family apartment of her wealthy boyfriend, and working at his family’s public relations firm.

When that life collapses around her, she is forced to head back to her parents’ home in Sea Point to try to rebuild her life. She gets two jobs — by day she works at the town library, and by night she tends bar at the local hangout.