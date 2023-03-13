A few months ago I watched a new series on Apple TV+ called “Bad Sisters." It tells the story of four sisters who conspire to kill their brother-in-law, a horrible man who torments and emotionally and mentally abuses their sister. He has also done all manner of awful things to his sisters-in-laws, and each has cause to want him dead.

There are two novels out now that evoke that same storyline: women who band together to rid the world of bad men who have done awful things to women in their lives.

Parini Shroff’s fantastic debut novel “The Bandit Queens” takes place in contemporary India, in a small rural village. Geeta’s husband disappeared five years ago and most of the villagers believe that Geeta killed him. She doesn’t miss him, as he beat and emotionally abused her.

Geeta belongs to a microloan program along with four other women in her group. The women each received a loan to start their own business, most of them sewing clothes or designing and creating jewelry.

One of the women, Farah, comes to Geeta and asks her to help he kill her husband. Farah’s husband beats her, and steals the money from her business so that she can’t repay her microloan. Farah convinces Geeta it is in her own financial interest to help Farah kill her husband.

Geeta doesn’t want to get involved. She knows she didn’t kill her own husband, even if the entire village believes her to be a witch. She doesn’t want to get involved in anyone else’s problems, believing that “advice is the cousin of caring, and apathy was Geeta’s mantra.”

Soon other women in the microloan group come to Geeta asking for help getting rid of their evil, abusive husbands. This is where things begin to go off the rails, and Geeta must summon the strength of the real Indian “Bandit Queen” to get herself out of this predicament.

Though, as the author states, it deals with the serious subjects of domestic abuse, gender/religious/caste ostracization and patriarchy, she uses “gallows humor" to tell her story as well.

Geeta and her friends find themselves working together whether they want to or not, getting themselves into situations that are difficult to extricate themselves from. The characters are interesting (I particularly liked the relationship between Geeta and her former best friend, Saloni) and the ending is so tension-filled it keeps the reader on the edge of their seat. I highly recommend “The Bandit Queen." (Although if you don’t like cursing in your books, this one is not for you.)

Kristen Bird’s novel “I Love It When You Lie” begins with Stephanie Williams, wife of the town mayor, answering questions in the sheriff’s office. Her three sisters-in-law, Tara, June and Clementine, along with Stephanie, are thought to be responsible for the disappearance of one of four men: “a preacher, a doctor, a professor and a mayor.”

The question to be answered is which one has disappeared and why. Tara is the oldest sister, the one who took care of her younger siblings when they spent a short time in foster care after the death of their parents. Their grandmother took the children in and lovingly raised them, and they are preparing for her funeral as the story begins.

Tara’s husband is the the town preacher, who spends most of his time tending to the needs of his parishioners rather than his wife and teenage daughter, Lottie, who is rebellious. She is hiding a big secret from her husband and if it comes out, it could destroy their all their lives.

June is a nurse at the local hospital, married to a doctor from Peru. It took time for the townspeople to accept her husband, but he is well-respected now. June has had several miscarriages, and is despondent that they don’t have a baby. A tragedy with a patient becomes compounded when June does something desperate, something that her husband can never support.

Clementine is dating a much older married professor at her college, a man who is accused of sexual misconduct with his students. When he accompanies her back home to her grandmother’s funeral, dangerous secrets are outed.

Stephanie catches her cheating husband with his girlfriend during his grandmother’s funeral wake, and decides she has had enough.

I liked the Alabama setting, and learning about the small town rituals, especially Decoration Day, when everyone gathers to honor those they lost with shared food, songs and readings.

So who disappears and who made him disappear? You’ll have to read to find out.

If you read BOOK: “The Bandit Queens” by Parini Shroff GRADE: A PUBLISHER: Ballantine Books COST: Hardcover, $28 LENGTH: 352 pages BOOK: “I Love It When You Lie” By Kristen Bird GRADE: B+ PUBLISHER: MIRA COST: Trade paperback, $18.99 LENGTH: 352 pages