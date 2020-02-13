Lake health symposium returning to Auburn Public Theater

The Bob Brower Scientific Symposium in "Plain English" will feature several guest speakers on subjects relevant to harmful algal blooms and other water quality issues in the Finger Lakes. Among the speakers will be Dr. John Halfman of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who will speak on the status of Owasco Lake in 2019. Other topics will include micro-pollutant research, and erosion and nutrient control projects in the Owasco Lake Watershed.