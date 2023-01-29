Lakeside legacy: Moravia restaurant reopens as Charlie's

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The new owners of a longtime restaurant on Owasco Lake are looking to its heyday for lessons on running it successfully.

Open since late December at 2846 Fire Lane 1 in Moravia is Charlie's Lakeside Grill & Bar, owned and operated by Charlene "Charlie" Janke and her husband, Jim Yesalusky. The restaurant was previously the site of Drifters on Owasco, which opened in 2018 and closed in September, and before that the Lakeside Grill, Cascade Grill and more.

Long before those restaurants was Baylor's, run by Ed Baylor in the 1980s. Shortly after he sold it, the restaurant burned down and was replaced by the building where Charlie's stands today. Janke and Yesalusky pay tribute to the restaurant with one of their signature dishes, a take on seafood Newburg called Baylor's Newburg.

But the new owners want to do more than pay tribute to Baylor's and evoke the positive memories associated with the restaurant. They want to create memories themselves by running Charlie's Lakeside the same way Ed Baylor did, Yesalusky told The Citizen. That means offering something for everyone in a casual atmosphere.

"If you're a hard-working person and you want a burger and a draught beer, you can do that in your work clothes and feel comfortable," he said, noting the restaurant is still working on its liquor license.

"Or you can come in for your parents' 50th anniversary," Yesalusky continued. "Some previous owners tried to make it more elegant. The past three or four tried to make it like Skaneateles. Coming back to the roots of the area is (Janke's) direction. We're trying to gear it more toward the residents of the south end here, and Auburn."

Before Janke and Yesalusky opened Charlie's, they spent eight years running Family Deli on Main Street in Moravia. The 30-year-old business was the first opportunity she had to run a restaurant, he said, after more than 20 years in the business herself. But with minimal seating and mostly takeout customers, she kept her eyes open for a more conventional restaurant opportunity. So when Drifters closed this fall, he continued, she "jumped right in." Likewise, Janke and Yesalusky closed Family Deli to pursue their new opportunity on Owasco Lake.

Finding staff was a challenge, Yesalusky said. He and Janke staffed the deli with family, but the Main Street space was small enough to fit inside just the kitchen of Charlie's. Still, most of the staff of the new restaurant is family as well, with the exception of one longtime friend. The five cooks have more than a century of combined experience preparing the menu, which Yesalusky described as mostly comfort food made with fresh ingredients from scratch. Prime rib is available on Saturdays, and much of the meat is sourced from Owasco Meat Co.

With new décor showcasing the Moravia community at Charlie's, Janke and Yesalusky hope the restaurant becomes a local destination once again.

"If you want a good, home-cooked meal, this is the place to go," he said. "We're bringing it back to the area."

If you go WHAT: Charlie's Lakeside Grill & Bar WHEN: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays (brunch) WHERE: 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia INFO: Call (315) 303-3766, email charlieslakesidegrillandbar@gmail.com or find the restaurant on Facebook

