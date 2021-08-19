Land trust opens hiking trail near Skaneateles Lake

The Finger Lakes Land Trust has announced the opening of a new 1-mile hiking trail connecting the High Vista Nature Preserve to the Hinchcliff Family Preserve near the south end of Skaneateles Lake.

The trail is located in a scenic area of steep, forested hillsides that are crucial to protecting the quality of the lake, the land trust said in a news release. It purchased 75 wooded acres in Cortland and Onondaga counties just west of Route 41 in 2020, linking the two preserves and creating a 2.25-mile long corridor of conserved lands overlooking the eastern shore of the lake.

The trail can be accessed from a High Vista trailhead on Vincent Hill Road in the town of Scott, or from the Hinchcliff Preserve in the town of Spafford. It is open during daylight hours for quiet observation and low-impact recreation, such as hiking, trail running and snowshoeing. The connector trail gives hikers more than 4.5 miles of terrain between the two preserves.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust continues to focus on securing hillsides in the Skaneateles Highlands area due to its bird habitat and role in preventing erosion and nutrient loading in the lake. It is actively fundraising to support the effort. For more information, or to donate, visit fllt.org or contact Senior Director Kelly Makosch at (607) 275-9487 or kellymakosch@fllt.org.

