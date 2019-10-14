The fifth annual Landlord Workshop, "Building Safer Neighborhoods," will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.
The workshop is presented by the Cayuga Community Health Network, ARISE, the city of Auburn, Homsite and the Auburn Housing Authority. Representatives of CNY Fair Housing, the Cayuga and Onondaga county health departments, ARISE and the city will present information on topics that will include housing discrimination, new eviction laws, smoke-free housing, service animals and the proposed landlord registry. A period for questions and answers will be provided.
Registration is $10 and includes lunch and printed materials. Anyone involved in rental housing is encouraged to attend.
For more information, visit cayugahealthnetwork.org or call Sara Douglass at ARISE at (315) 255-3447 ext. 318.
