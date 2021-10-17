Langham Funeral Home: An 'undertaking' that has stood the test of time

The first call came in at 2:30 p.m. on June 23, 1921. A family’s loved one passed away at Auburn City Hospital and was requesting the service of the newly established funeral home.

The late Mr. and Mrs. Frederick H. and Elizabeth M. Langham opened their practice on April 1, 1921, with records indicating they had five calls the first year of operation. Since then, the Langham family has had the distinct legacy of four generations of funeral directors who have been called upon over the past century. Collectively they have served over 13,000 families and have observed many transitional adjustments within the funeral business as a whole.

Like decades before us, funerals remain a sad time for many and are often filled with all kinds of emotions. However, over the past century there has been a constant shift toward services that are lighter, less sorrowful and more of a celebration of the life of a loved one. Grief will always be present, yet the funeral profession continues to see less rigidity as a whole in its traditions and traits.

Preplanning has become more common over the years, as obituaries are often written by families or the decedent themselves. They still include the basic funeral information but often are viewed as an extension to the funeral celebration. Some even contain humor, as do eulogies these days. Cremation has also become more popular throughout the years compared to your traditional burial. Again, just a few signs of change over the past 10 decades.

Although change is inevitable, our intent and mission has remained strong for those 10 decades. Assisting families through their confusion, sadness and despair so they may find some clarity and acceptance is our objective. Grief is an individual process with many stages, and no two people grieve alike. A quote from an unknown author that resonates both personally and professionally within us states, “Grief never ends ... but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith ... it is the price of love.”

“As our family acknowledges this milestone, we want to thank our great community for your continued support. We are humbled by the many families that have repeatedly called upon us in some of their most difficult times," John Langham and Barb Langham Herbert expressed.

“Many are very interested in the history of this old building currently located at 75 E. Genesee St. Someone is always admiring the intricate parquet flooring, the grand staircase, elaborate woodwork including pocket sliding doors, fireplaces, original chandeliers and, of course, the leaded prism glass windows in the inner front doors,” Barb added. “In preparing for our 100th anniversary, we want to thank Seymour Library and the Cayuga County Historian's Office, as research has uncovered some absorbing facts about the building and its previous owners.”

The sand stone building is a Queen Anne structure designed by architect J.M. Elliott that was built in 1884 for William H. Ernsberger and his wife. Ernsberger was born in Trumansburg in 1844 and reputedly was the oldest active photographer in the nation. He came to Auburn in 1865, the day following Lincoln’s assassination, and established the Ernsberger Studios at 83 Genesee St. His photographic career in Auburn spanned for more than 60 years. He died in 1941 at the age of 97, leaving behind his only son, Fred P. Ernsberger, to continue the family studio business.

The building was then sold in 1898 to Charles A. Smith, a wholesale dealer in meat products and a civil service commissioner. He and his wife, Isabella, remained in the home until the 1936 purchase by the Langham family. Frederick and Elizabeth Langham made their home in the upper living quarters of the historical house, raising their two sons, Donald F. Langham and R. Meredith Langham. The late R. Meredith Langham joined his parents' practice in 1928.

“Many are equally interested in the Langham history and always remark on the portrait of Frederick in the firm’s foyer," Barb said. The business began at 68 Genesee St. and in the late 1920s, the developing firm transitioned to the corner of Seymour and North Street. In 1937, Frederick and Elizabeth Langham moved their expanding business into the lower quarters of their home, which is the present-day location.

Frederick became a licensed embalmer in 1909 and a licensed undertaker in 1914. Elizabeth’s 1917 licensing made her one of New York state's first female embalmers and undertakers. She was a 1904 graduate of the Moody Bible Institute and carried her ministry to the funeral home service.

“Her desire to serve others is quite evident throughout her personal and professional life," Barb said.

In the mid-1920s, Auburn’s roads were shared by both automobiles and the buggy, making it a time of transition for funeral locations. Together, Frederick and Elizabeth were a dedicated team who worked through those evolving times. It is believed that many house calls, funeral processions and removals were carried out by horse and buggy during the first few years of the business. Preparations, including embalming and wakes, were often done at the home of the deceased.

“Throughout the years, we have uncovered transportable preparation cases and equipment that suggest preparation was performed off-site," Barb said. “We are constantly stumbling across old items and each time it sparks a deep sensation of amazement and pride."

Frederick died at the Genesee Street home in February 1946, leaving R. Meredith sole owner until 1962, when he was joined by his son John A. Langham. Elizabeth continued to work in the profession following the death of her husband, and later passed away at the age of 98 in 1977. Meredith died in 1980, leaving his son John owner and operator of the business.

John retired approximately 12 years ago after serving the community for over 40 years. His dedication to this community is still remembered and felt by so many families of today. Barb Langham Herbert joined her father in 1995, and the late David J. Langham joined the business in 2007.

“When I first joined the business, dad’s sincerity and sensitivity for each family stood out to me. He respected each desire and he always did his best," Barb said. “Every family we assist is as unique as each life remembered. We try to never assume, and always ask questions while remaining open to all requests because each one has their own meaning and significance. Kindness and consideration for others, while sincerely listening and understanding, continue to be the cornerstones of our family business.”

Presently, the business is managed by Barb, who has been with the family business for over 26 years and has one full-time employee, Michael Falcone, who has been with the firm for 29 years.

“Mike is hard-working and dedicated and has assisted many families through difficult times," Barb and John said. “He is punctual and reliable, two characteristics that are a must in this profession.”

Barb added, “Our family helps out whenever needed. You don’t need to be a licensed funeral director to understand the intimacy of death and the many faces of grief. They understand the urgency whenever they are called upon for help and support. Whether it’s assisting with funeral details, errands or maintenance, there is never a hesitation on their part. I appreciate all the support and dedication from my husband, my two children, my sister and my four nieces and nephews, and I am certain those above are smiling as we continue to serve.”

Barb revealed, “When I have needed an extra boost of confidence or reassurance, I have internally called upon the past three generations. It may sound crazy, but there are times when I’m meeting a family or leading a family into a church and I feel them with me, guiding me spiritually.”

As Maya Angelou eloquently said, “A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again." Barb added, “and this I believe."

For more information about Langham Funeral Home, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn, call (315) 253-5369 or visit langhamfuneralhomellc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0