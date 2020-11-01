Larger Lunkenheimer: Inside Weedsport brewery's new location

"COVID really changed the market," Derric said. "It's shifting back to draft slowly, but who knows what this winter is going to look like."

The Slocums also feel their focus on classic styles will help them complement Prison City Brewing's new production facility, which will open in November a little more than five miles south on Route 34. With its national reputation for India pale ales, imperial stouts and other popular styles, the Auburn brewery will pull many a beer fan off the Thruway. The Slocums expect many of them to stop at theirs on the way, as those who travel to breweries tend to visit more than one, Derric noted. But he and Kristen don't want the experience at Lunkenheimer to be the same as the experience at Prison City.

"I feel like we cater to a little bit of a different crowd," Derric said. "We don't get as much notoriety in the hardcore beer scene, but in grander scheme of beer drinkers we have a pretty good reputation."