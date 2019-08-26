Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474 will host a Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming.
Following cocktail hour, there will be a family-style dinner at 7 p.m. Several officers will be honored as well, including Michael Merkley of the Auburn Police Department, James Taber Jr. of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, James Wozniak of the New York State Troopers and Lt. Mark Colesante of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Tickets are $30, and reservations are suggested.
For more information, call John Chick at (315) 406-8596.