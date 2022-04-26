Law enforcement to help Special Olympics at Auburn Applebee's

The Law Enforcement Torch Run will take part in Law and Orders night from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Applebee's in Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn.

Local law enforcement will wait and bus tables, including Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, Auburn Police Department Chief James Slayton and Cayuga County Acting District Attorney Grome Antonacci. They will raise awareness for Special Olympics New York and donations for the athletes' trip to Orlando in June.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run brings together nearly 6,000 police and peace officers in an annual 56-leg relay that is the largest grassroots fundraiser and awareness event for Special Olympics New York. The 2022 run will take place between Monday, June 13, and Friday, June 24.

For more information, visit specialolympicsny.org.

