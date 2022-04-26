 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Law enforcement to help Special Olympics at Auburn Applebee's

  • 0
Torch Run 5.JPG

Jonah Youg carries the torch during the 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Law Enforcement Torch Run will take part in Law and Orders night from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Applebee's in Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn.

Local law enforcement will wait and bus tables, including Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, Auburn Police Department Chief James Slayton and Cayuga County Acting District Attorney Grome Antonacci. They will raise awareness for Special Olympics New York and donations for the athletes' trip to Orlando in June.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run brings together nearly 6,000 police and peace officers in an annual 56-leg relay that is the largest grassroots fundraiser and awareness event for Special Olympics New York. The 2022 run will take place between Monday, June 13, and Friday, June 24.

For more information, visit specialolympicsny.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrick D. Nolan

NOLAN, Patrick D., 53, Tampa, FL and formerly of Auburn passed away Monday April 18, 2022. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held May 21, 2022 i…

Francis A. Graceffo, Jr.

GRACEFFO, Jr., Francis A., 67, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, April, 21, 2022. Calling hours will be held next Sunday, May 1, 2022 in the Pe…

William P. Androsko

ANDROSKO, William P. was a lifelong resident of the Auburn area and a graduate of Auburn High School where he especially enjoyed studies in ar…

Watch Now: Related Video

This café in Dubai offers food made by nutritionists for your dog or cat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News