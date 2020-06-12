Leonardi: A country-style broccoli salad for summer

My wife, Veronica, loves broccoli and she loves to have a vegetable at every meal. We have our favorites and use them often, but without duplicating the same item frequently to prevent getting bored with any one item. I ran across an old country-style recipe for broccoli salad that caught my eye and “bingo!” It’s a winner. I had to adjust it a little to make it to our taste, and you can do the same if you wish. The original recipe calls for more dressing than we enjoy, so I adjusted the amount of liquid to prevent the vegetables from swimming in a pool of what is a very nice and tasty marinade.

The items I adjusted are the apple cider or tarragon vinegar, and the vegetable or olive oil. I cut them both in half and the result in the salad was that the flavor is great without it swimming in liquid. I also reduced the paprika since we don’t enjoy things too spicy. In addition, it calls for fresh broccoli and mushrooms. Partially due to the virus and need to limit grocery store visits, I used what I had, which was fresh frozen broccoli and canned mushrooms. I’m sure the fresh items would be crisper, but what I used was really good. I’ll probably try fresh next time I see healthy-looking broccoli and really white mushrooms, but in the meantime, this was excellent and we all loved it.