Leonardi: A country-style broccoli salad for summer

My wife, Veronica, loves broccoli and she loves to have a vegetable at every meal. We have our favorites and use them often, but without duplicating the same item frequently to prevent getting bored with any one item. I ran across an old country-style recipe for broccoli salad that caught my eye and “bingo!” It’s a winner. I had to adjust it a little to make it to our taste, and you can do the same if you wish. The original recipe calls for more dressing than we enjoy, so I adjusted the amount of liquid to prevent the vegetables from swimming in a pool of what is a very nice and tasty marinade.
The items I adjusted are the apple cider or tarragon vinegar, and the vegetable or olive oil. I cut them both in half and the result in the salad was that the flavor is great without it swimming in liquid. I also reduced the paprika since we don’t enjoy things too spicy. In addition, it calls for fresh broccoli and mushrooms. Partially due to the virus and need to limit grocery store visits, I used what I had, which was fresh frozen broccoli and canned mushrooms. I’m sure the fresh items would be crisper, but what I used was really good. I’ll probably try fresh next time I see healthy-looking broccoli and really white mushrooms, but in the meantime, this was excellent and we all loved it.
Salute and buon appetito!
Broccoli tomato salad
- 1 fresh whole head or frozen package of broccoli; if fresh, separate into florets
- 2 fresh ripe tomatoes, cut into wedges
- 3/4 cup sliced fresh or canned slice mushrooms
- 2 green onions, cut into small pieces
- Less than 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil or vegetable oil
- Less than 1/4 cup tarragon or cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 clove fresh garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon celery seed
- 1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon ground mustard
Wash and cut fresh broccoli florets or cook frozen according to package instructions. Wash fresh mushrooms or open and drain canned mushrooms. Place in large bowl. Wash and cut green onions and tomatoes. Also place all those items into bowl. Measure and prep all other ingredients. Combine all dressing ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake well. Pour over salad; toss gently. Cover and chill for at least an hour or more. Serve with a slotted serving spoon.
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.
