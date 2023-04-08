I rarely make desserts. I love them but I’m at an age where if I even look at desserts, a couple more pounds go straight to my ever-expanding stomach! But for the sake of variety and balance, I will include some from time to time that fill two criteria: one, it has to be absolutely delicious. And two, it has to be really easy to make. So, this month, I am offering a dessert that our family loves; we hope you will enjoy it as well.
There are two main reason I like this cake; one, it is absolutely delicious, and two, it can be made from start to finish in 45 minutes or less. In addition, it is not too sweet. Hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
Salute and buon appetito!
Cinnamon chocolate cake
Cake:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil or vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
- 1/4 cup baking cocoa
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
Frosting:
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
- 1/3 cup whipping cream
- 1/4 cup baking cocoa
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 3 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup walnuts, finely chopped
Assemble all ingredients and measure.
In a mixing bowl, combine the first four ingredients. In a saucepan, combine water, oil, butter and cocoa; bring to a boil over medium heat. Pour over dry ingredients; mix well. Add eggs, buttermilk, vanilla and baking soda; mix well. Pour into a greased and floured 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
Meanwhile, for frosting, combine the butter, cream, cocoa and cinnamon in a sauce pan. Cook and stir over medium heat until butter is melted and mixture is heated through. Remove from the heat; beat in sugar and vanilla until smooth. Stir in walnuts. Carefully spread over hot cake. Let cool completely and enjoy!
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.