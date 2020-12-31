Leonardi: A healthy and tasty dish to start 2021

After the holidays, many people want to return to a kind of healthy food routine to try to lose some of the weight many of us gain while enjoying all the different meals and goodies our relatives provided at our many family gatherings. Today's recipe will help to get that effort off to a good, tasty start. In addition, this is a great dinner to prep in advance when you’re planning to entertain because you can get your veggies ready to go the day before. Then, when it comes time for dinner, all you need to do is add your ingredients to a sheet pan and turn on the oven. Serve with fresh guacamole, tomato salsa and a handful of flour tortillas for a delicious meal.
Happy 2021! We are all looking forward to putting 2020 behind us and hopefully not looking back at what for most of us was a very difficult, stressful year.
Salute and buon appetito!
Sheet pan fajitas
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 pound flank steak, thinly sliced
- 2 red onions, thinly sliced
- 3 whole Portobello mushrooms
- 3 cups broccoli florets
- 12 to 20 basil leaves
- 2 or 3 cloves garlic
- 1 lime, quartered
- 1.5 teaspoons sea salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 10 to 12 tortillas for serving
- 8 to 10 ounces tomato salsa for serving
- Grated goat's milk cheese or cheddar (enough to cover top of mixture)
- Avocado slices for serving: 2 or 3 avocados, or equivalent amount of guacamole
Wash and prep all veggies. Thinly slice mushroom caps and dice stems. Thinly slice the onions. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, add the steak, onions, mushrooms and broccoli. Lightly grease a rimmed baking sheet with enough EVOO to coat the pan and set aside. In a high-speed blender or food processor with an S-blade, add the basil, garlic, lime, salt and paprika. Blend until smooth. Pour the sauce over the steak and vegetables. Toss to combine. Turn the whole mixture out onto the prepared baking sheet and spread to one even layer. Bake for five to 10 minutes, then toss and bake an additional five to 10 minutes. If you like a golden-brown flavor, switch your oven to broil and broil for three or four minutes, watching carefully so the vegetables don’t burn. Serve family-style with tortillas, salsa, guacamole or avocado and cheese. The yield is about four to six servings. Enjoy!
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.