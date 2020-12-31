Leonardi: A healthy and tasty dish to start 2021

After the holidays, many people want to return to a kind of healthy food routine to try to lose some of the weight many of us gain while enjoying all the different meals and goodies our relatives provided at our many family gatherings. Today's recipe will help to get that effort off to a good, tasty start. In addition, this is a great dinner to prep in advance when you’re planning to entertain because you can get your veggies ready to go the day before. Then, when it comes time for dinner, all you need to do is add your ingredients to a sheet pan and turn on the oven. Serve with fresh guacamole, tomato salsa and a handful of flour tortillas for a delicious meal.