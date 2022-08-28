Leonardi: A healthy childhood recipe I can't take credit for

I love food, and never get tired of eating the same dish multiple times a month or even a week. For example, I really look forward to leftovers because I get to eat a delicious meal twice, but only have to do the prep work once — so double my pleasure with the work already done!

Now, my dear wife, Veronica, likes to have something different at every meal, and she doesn’t mind doing the work. So, lucky me — I get to eat a meal that she cooks, and I enjoy the leftovers with none of the effort.

The other night, she prepared a recipe from her childhood that I absolutely loved, and she enjoys making it — so it’s another win, win, win for me! Now I happily share it, and hope those of you who enjoy something different will try this delicious, different twist on a healthy dinner. Occasionally she will have someone tell her how much they enjoy my column, but she gets all the credit for this one, and I join her in appreciating this long-ago childhood favorite she shared with me.

Salute and buon appetito!

Salmon patties with mashed potatoes

1 sweet onion, finely diced

1 large egg

1 14.75-ounce can of pink salmon

6 medium potatoes, mashed

1 tablespoon salt for cooking water for potatoes

1 cup flour

Salt and pepper to your taste

Wash potatoes with a brush and then use your own recipe for mashed them, adding 1 tablespoon of salt to cook the potatoes in your pot of boiling water. We always leave the skin on, but if you prefer, peel the potatoes. Dice the onion. Mix the salmon, about a third to a half of the mashed potatoes, raw egg and diced onion in a bowl. Mix and when well-blended, form mixture into hamburger-sized patties. Lightly dust the patties with the flour and then pan fry over medium heat until golden brown, at least four minutes on each side. Serve with a balance of mashed potatoes and whatever side you feel best complements the patties, such as coleslaw, broccoli or another vegetable of your choice. Veronica loves mashed potatoes, so she enjoys the leftover mashed potatoes with butter, but you can use your own complement plus salt and pepper to satisfy your taste.