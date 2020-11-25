Leonardi: A holiday dish that will survive the car ride

As we approach the holidays — Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's — many of us are invited to “pot luck” dinners or brunches. I always first consider what will travel well. It is so important not only to have the dish make it intact, but to avoid the double whammy of also having to deal with what is likely to be a very messy cleanup in addition to explaining to your host that most or all of your food contribution is all over the back seat of your car. So I avoid any food offering that is not solid enough to travel without the possibility of a messy situation prior to arrival.

Another plus with this dish is that although there are more ingredients than I like to work with, they are all mostly items that are usually already stocked in the average kitchen. As you know, I am a simple man and like to keep my cooking uncomplicated as well, so this dish fits right in with my preferences. Also, corn is one of my absolute favorite foods. I could literally eat it with every meal, so I love finding new ways to serve it. Growing up, we had several rows of corn planted in our garden that we enjoyed consuming for a couple months every summer by staggering the timing of when we planted it. Now, since the abundant local deer population eats whatever I plant, we don’t have a garden. But during corn season, fresh corn picked by local farmers within a few miles from our house is available from their farm stands. We frequently enjoy it fresh, but with today’s modern food processing methods, we are also able to use canned or fresh frozen corn as well as other foods all year-round. So, for this dish, we mostly use canned or frozen product that makes it easy to enjoy all year long.