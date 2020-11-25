Leonardi: A holiday dish that will survive the car ride

As we approach the holidays — Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's — many of us are invited to “pot luck” dinners or brunches. I always first consider what will travel well. It is so important not only to have the dish make it intact, but to avoid the double whammy of also having to deal with what is likely to be a very messy cleanup in addition to explaining to your host that most or all of your food contribution is all over the back seat of your car. So I avoid any food offering that is not solid enough to travel without the possibility of a messy situation prior to arrival.
Another plus with this dish is that although there are more ingredients than I like to work with, they are all mostly items that are usually already stocked in the average kitchen. As you know, I am a simple man and like to keep my cooking uncomplicated as well, so this dish fits right in with my preferences. Also, corn is one of my absolute favorite foods. I could literally eat it with every meal, so I love finding new ways to serve it. Growing up, we had several rows of corn planted in our garden that we enjoyed consuming for a couple months every summer by staggering the timing of when we planted it. Now, since the abundant local deer population eats whatever I plant, we don’t have a garden. But during corn season, fresh corn picked by local farmers within a few miles from our house is available from their farm stands. We frequently enjoy it fresh, but with today’s modern food processing methods, we are also able to use canned or fresh frozen corn as well as other foods all year-round. So, for this dish, we mostly use canned or frozen product that makes it easy to enjoy all year long.
Salute and buon appetito!
Mexican corn casserole
- 1 can (14-16 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
- 4 eggs
- 1 can (14-16 ounces) cream-style corn
- 1.5 cups corn meal
- 1.25 cups buttermilk
- 1 cup butter (melted)
- 2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chilies
- 2 medium onions, sweet, diced
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 3 cups cheddar cheese, shredded, divided
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add all remaining ingredients except for cheese and mix well. Stir in 2 cups of shredded cheese. Pour into a greased 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish. Bake, uncovered, for an hour. Add remaining shredded cheese and return to oven for about five minutes or until lightly browned, then remove and let stand for 15 minutes before serving. As an eye-appealing attraction, you can add some diced red pimentos on top to give it a little added color. The yield is about 12 to 14 servings. Enjoy!
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.
