I don’t spend any more time on the computer than I have to, but the other day I was waiting for an appointment and just fiddling around with Google. I ran across a recipe being presented by someone that looked really interesting, so I continued to watch it. We had gone to church a couple of weeks earlier and some charity was giving away free produce. They were ready to close up and were anxious to get rid of what they had left, so we ended up with two large bags of carrots. As I continued to watch the presentation of today's carrot recipe it sounded really good, so I wrote down as much as I could. There were no real quantities given, so when I decided to try it out with our excess carrot inventory, I had to pretty much wing it for quantities, as well as the size of the baking dish. It turned out really good, but I tweaked it a little bit and it was better than the first batch.

That is one of the things I like about cooking: It's not an exact science! But unlike like most other hobbies or interests in life, if it isn’t quite right you can make whatever adjustments are necessary and taste and enjoy the samples, as well as the refined process in getting it to the point of your taste preference. Have fun and good luck with your experiments and the improvements as you make them.

Salute and buon appetito!

Crispy Parmesan carrots

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt to taste

4 cloves garlic or garlic salt

Pepper to taste

1 teaspoon paprika or to taste

1/4 cup chili sauce

3 or 4 tablespoons Italian parsley and/or basil

1 cup shredded parmesan

6 or 8 carrots

Note: All ingredients should be adjusted to taste. I used a baking dish approximately 9 inches square, but if you want to increase the size of your dish, then increase the ingredients as well for the larger dish. The entire list of ingredients should be adjusted for your personal taste with this or any recipe. Taste the sauce before proceeding and adjust to your preference.

Cut carrots approximately 3 inches in length and then in half length-wise. Mix all the ingredients and place the sauce in the bottom of the dish. Sprinkle a good portion of the shredded Parm on top of the sauce in the baking dish. Place a portion of the shredded Parm on a flat dish and after you have dipped the flat side of the carrots into the sauce, press the flat side of the cut carrots into the Parm and then place face down on top of the sauce in the baking dish. Then place more sauce on top of the carrots. Sprinkle more Parm on top of the carrots so the carrots are covered with a generous amount of sauce, topped with a generous amount of shredded Parm on the very top.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and bake for approximately one hour or until the Parm is nicely browned and crispy. Keep looking at the dish toward the end of the cooking process until the cheese on top reaches your preferred amount of crispiness but is not burned. Then enjoy!