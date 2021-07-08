Leonardi: A pork tenderloin recipe while beef is pricey

The cost of beef, like lumber and other products, has dramatically increased to the point where many of us choose to make sensible decisions in either delaying purchases or switching to other, but similar ones if we don’t want to break our budget. As a result, we have stopped buying beef. We now eat more chicken and pork as reliable, tender, flavorful and much more reasonably priced replacements. They have increased in price as well, but are still much less expensive and, in our opinion, are as flavorfully tender as beef.
We went to my wife’s cousin’s wedding in Michigan a couple of weeks ago, which was held in a beautiful village in the northern part of the state. It was held outdoors in a cherry orchard, in one of the most picturesque parts of Michigan, overlooking two of the Great Lakes. The majority of the evening was under a beautiful, pristine white tent and the food was cooked on portable cooking equipment, served sit-down fashion. The main course was filet mignon, cooked to perfection over a grill with just the right amount of pink. It was delicious. We felt truly blessed for many reasons. It was a “spare no expense” event from start to finish, and it was wonderful. Then, the next night, we went out to dinner with Veronica’s sister and brother-in-law to celebrate her sister’s birthday. We went to a local steakhouse where the tenderloin on the menu was over $60 for an 8-ounce portion. Needless to say, we felt even more pampered to have enjoyed it the night before.
So when I saw today’s featured recipe for pork tenderloin, I decided this will be our choice for entertaining guests in our home, and just for us to enjoy from time to time, because it is a worthy replacement for steak — just as tender, and affordable for us without breaking our budget.
Salute and buon appetito!
Pork tenderloin with an herb-rubbed marinade
- 2 teaspoons garlic salt
- 1.5 teaspoons freshly ground pepper
- 2 large cloves garlic, pressed
- 1/3 to 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 to 3 pounds pork tenderloins
- 2 tablespoons fresh sage
- 2 tablespoons fresh thyme
- 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley
Measure and prep all ingredients; peel garlic and put through a garlic press. Mince all herbs. Mix herbs with the salt and pepper into a paste with the back of a spoon. Then add the EVOO, vinegar and herbs and whisk it all together. Smear mixture all over the tenderloins and then place in a Ziploc bag with all the marinade to sit at least a couple of hours, or even overnight in the fridge. Take marinated pork out of the fridge and allow to come to room temperature. In the meantime, start grill and prep with a wire brush until all residue is off. Wipe clean with paper towels. Allow grill to preheat to about 350 or 400 degrees. Keep temperature at medium to medium high and place the marinated pork loins on the cleaned grill. Close the cover and cook for about eight to nine minutes, then turn and cook for another eight or nine minutes until pork is golden brown on both sides. Remove from grill and place on a heated serving platter for about six or seven minutes to let the juices settle. Then, slice in about half-inch thick pieces to serve.
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.