Leonardi: A pork tenderloin recipe while beef is pricey

Pork tenderloin with an herb-rubbed marinade

Measure and prep all ingredients; peel garlic and put through a garlic press. Mince all herbs. Mix herbs with the salt and pepper into a paste with the back of a spoon. Then add the EVOO, vinegar and herbs and whisk it all together. Smear mixture all over the tenderloins and then place in a Ziploc bag with all the marinade to sit at least a couple of hours, or even overnight in the fridge. Take marinated pork out of the fridge and allow to come to room temperature. In the meantime, start grill and prep with a wire brush until all residue is off. Wipe clean with paper towels. Allow grill to preheat to about 350 or 400 degrees. Keep temperature at medium to medium high and place the marinated pork loins on the cleaned grill. Close the cover and cook for about eight to nine minutes, then turn and cook for another eight or nine minutes until pork is golden brown on both sides. Remove from grill and place on a heated serving platter for about six or seven minutes to let the juices settle. Then, slice in about half-inch thick pieces to serve.