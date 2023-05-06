Eggs are one of my all-time favorite foods. I can eat them every morning and never get sick of them. Among my favorite ways of preparing them are hardboiled, and then made into egg salad with mayonnaise, diced pimento-stuffed green olives, salt and pepper. I love eggs Benedict, over-easy fried eggs so I can dip my toast in the soft yokes, loosely scrambled, soft poached and placed on top of toasted Italian bread, and frittatas. My wife, Veronica, likes to add cheese, peppers and tomatoes to her scrambled eggs. Then she cooks them until there is no soft yoke or egg white left — to me it’s like cardboard!

To each your own is how to cook them, and of course there are a multitude of ways not mentioned above. One of the reasons I like eggs is that they are so versatile. Another reason is that they are quick and easy to make, so if Veronica cooks hers the way she likes them, I can then cook mine the way I like them and we still can eat at the same time since most prep times are reasonably short.

I have written about frittatas in the past, but I just ran across today’s recipe. It is so quick and simple, I had to try it. I cook mine a little less than the recipe calls for, but however you like your eggs, just cooking them more or less still allows for different tastes to enjoy the dish with personal “tweaking." As you know if you have been reading my columns for long, I like simplicity, and this frittata recipe is about as easy and quick as any recipe I have featured.

Salute and buon appetito!

Frittata

1 can tuna

1 teaspoon sea salt

3 eggs

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (enough to cover pan bottom)

1 tablespoon cornstarch (optional)

3 or 4 tablespoons Italian parsley or basil

1 teaspoon oregano

Open can of tuna and place in a sieve screen. Squeeze tuna with a fork to remove all liquid. In a bowl, break three eggs and mix with a fork. Add salt, pepper, oregano and corn search. Stir well and add chopped parsley or basil.

Cover bottom and sides of the sauté pan with EVOO. Pour egg mixture into the sautee pan. Cook over medium heat with a cover on pan for 10 minutes. Turn over and cover for another three to five minutes. Cut into triangle pieces and enjoy!