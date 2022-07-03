Leonardi: A quick broccoli salad recipe to give you time for entertaining

On my way back from Florida, I stopped and stayed with my daughter for a couple of days. She is a wonderful cook and spoiled me with a warm, fun atmosphere. True to typical southern tradition, the mood was light, with lots of smiles and laughter throughout my entire stay. Food was delicious and plentiful. One item in particular was so good, I had to ask for the recipe to share with not only my family here in Auburn, but also with you, my loyal readers. It takes less than half an hour to prepare and can be made the day before, which is always a plus. When any of us are entertaining, we have to prepare the dining table, set up the bar, choose the wine, and get out the serving utensils, serving bowls, platters, etc. If you can make something in advance it simply lightens the load for when your guests arrive so we don’t have so much to do the day of the meal, when we may have a lot to do with other preparation.

As I said last month, if you have been a reader of my column for a while, the usual criteria apply here: It’s affordable, quick to make, requires only a few inexpensive readily available ingredients and delicious!

Salute and buon appetito!

Broccoli salad with dried cranberries

3 heads broccoli, finely chopped

6 or 7 strips bacon, cooked crispy

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 cup red onion, diced

1/4 cup dried cranberries

Cook time is 10 minutes, just for the bacon. Prep time is about 10 minutes, for a total of about 20 minutes to prepare from start to finish. Serves eight, unless you really like it, as I do. Then it will only serve about four people since I had three generous helpings!

Prep and measure all ingredients. Cook bacon crispy and then crumble it into small pieces. In a bowl, whisk mayonnaise, vinegar and sugar together. Combine broccoli, onion, bacon and cranberries and mix well. Then pour mayonnaise mixture over broccoli and mix again until fully blended. Transfer to a serving bowl. You can make this the day before and refrigerate.

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

