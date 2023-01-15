Leonardi: A recipe for making the most of chicken

Chicken, now more than ever, is one of the most frequently prepared dishes, certainly in our home and very likely in most homes. Why is that probably so? Well, for very obvious reasons, such as, in no particular order: cost and it's easy to prep, easy to cook, healthy to eat, not fattening and, properly prepared, delicious! I would say that in today’s economy, for most people, me and our family included, cost is at the top of the list. In the last couple of years the cost has doubled, but it is still far less costly than most other foods.

One of my favorite recipes is a fairly time- and labor-consuming process to do all the steps necessary to bring it to the table ready to eat, but is it ever worth it! Not surprisingly, it is Italian and it has been around for more years than I have been alive, having been passed down from generation to generation, so you are in for an amazing taste treat!

Salute and buon appetito!

Chicken Milanese

• 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Extra virgin olive oil — a lot!

• 2 or 3 garlic cloves, minimum

• 1 or 2 lemons, juiced

• 1.5 cups or more flour

• 2 or 3 eggs

• 2 or 3 cups panko bread crumbs

• Baby arugula as needed

• Cherry tomatoes as needed

The chicken needs to be as thin as possible. If you can’t buy it thin, then use a meat hammer to pound it as thin as possible. Add a pinch of salt and pepper to the flour, egg and panko breadcrumbs. You can use Italian breadcrumbs, but panko will give you the best desired result to make the cutlets really crispy. Serves four.

Assemble all ingredients, wash arugula, lemons and cherry tomatoes, and peel garlic. Cut cherry tomatoes in half. Dice or put garlic through a garlic press. In a bowl, toss the cutlets in a few tablespoons of EVOO, crushed or finely minced garlic and a couple squirts of fresh lemon juice. Let sit for around an hour. In the meantime, set up the breading assembly line. Fill a plate with the flour (seasoned with a few pinches of salt and pepper). In a bowl next to it, beat the two eggs. Then pour the panko breadcrumbs on a plate next to the bowl.

The assembly line goes much better if you have two people. If not, try using just one hand for dipping the chicken cutlets because it is going to get pretty gunked up. Take the first cutlet out of the marinade and dredge in the flour. Shake off excess. Dip into the egg and shake off excess. Lay the cutlet on the panko and coat thoroughly on both sides. Set on a large plate. Repeat process with remaining cutlets. If any station runs low on product, replenish it before starting the cooking.

In a large frying pan over medium heat, add about a quarter-inch of EVOO. When the oil is hot, gently add the cutlets. Do not crowd the pan. Cook for a few minutes, until the coating is golden brown. Flip over and cook until the other side is golden. They are done when they are relatively firm to the touch and are golden brown. Remove each piece when it is done and place on a paper towel or wire rack. You can serve them right away or keep them in a 250-degree oven until you are finished frying the balance of the batch.

To serve, put a cutlet or two on each plate and top with the arugula and tomatoes. Dress with EVOO, lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste.