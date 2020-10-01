Leonardi: A salad for those who eat with their eyes

They say we eat with our eyes as well as with our mouth, because when something looks good, we start to salivate in anticipation that it will taste as good as it appears on the plate. For me, I also eat with my nose. I totally love the aroma of fresh garlic being sauteed in extra virgin olive oil, or sauce on the stove with meatballs being fried prior to adding them to the pasta sauce. There are also a dozen other aromas that I fondly remember from our mother preparing dinner that we would smell as soon as we got in the door, and we knew what we were going to eat just by the amazing aroma.
My recipe for this month does not have much aroma, but it caught my eye because of all the beautiful colors from the vegetables and other ingredients that add to its eye appeal. And it tastes as good as it looks on the plate. It does take some time to do the prep due to numerous ingredients, which are more than I usually like to have in any dish I prepare, but the payoff is worth it, so enjoy the wonderful flavors. One item, the potatoes, has to be cooked, but only for a few minutes so it’s no big deal. This salad treat can be enhanced with fresh Italian bread to sop up the dressing.
Salute and buon appetito!
Panzanella salad
- 1 cup rice wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, diced
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup local honey
- 1 pound mini sweet peppers, sliced
- 2 pounds new mini multi-colored potatoes
- 1 pound grape tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 cup radishes, sliced
- 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- 1 handful fresh basil leaves, whole or cut
- Fresh ground sea salt and pepper to taste
Wash all veggies and cut to your preferred size for eating and eye appeal. The basil should be left whole or just cut once. Cut potatoes in half. Heat half of the olive oil until it's hot and sauté potatoes until you can easily pierce with a fork and then smash a little just before removing from sauté pan when they are starting to get soft. Put rice vinegar and honey in a small pot and boil over medium heat for a couple of minutes or so. Then pour over the sliced peppers and let sit until all ingredients are ready. Next, combine everything, including the balance of the olive oil, in a large bowl to mix until all flavors have had time to absorb together. Grind sea salt and peppercorns over the salad and mix some more until it satisfies your taste. Customize these ingredients to your individual preferences if the above is not right for your personal taste. I use a little less honey for our taste, and of course, you should do the same to satisfy you and your family.
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!