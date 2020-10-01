Leonardi: A salad for those who eat with their eyes

Wash all veggies and cut to your preferred size for eating and eye appeal. The basil should be left whole or just cut once. Cut potatoes in half. Heat half of the olive oil until it's hot and sauté potatoes until you can easily pierce with a fork and then smash a little just before removing from sauté pan when they are starting to get soft. Put rice vinegar and honey in a small pot and boil over medium heat for a couple of minutes or so. Then pour over the sliced peppers and let sit until all ingredients are ready. Next, combine everything, including the balance of the olive oil, in a large bowl to mix until all flavors have had time to absorb together. Grind sea salt and peppercorns over the salad and mix some more until it satisfies your taste. Customize these ingredients to your individual preferences if the above is not right for your personal taste. I use a little less honey for our taste, and of course, you should do the same to satisfy you and your family.