Leonardi: A simple but delightful potato recipe for pandemic downtime

Potatoes are one of my all-time favorite vegetables. There are numerous ways to cook and serve them. Most of our family recipes are easy and delicious, so it’s rare that we try anything different for our side dishes in our daily lives. However, recently we enjoyed potatoes at a friend's house made in a country style that I absolutely fell in love with, and I think you will, too. They are easy to make and the cost is low, so that is an added benefit.

The recipe calls for them to be peeled, but I never peel my potatoes for two reasons: One, the skins are loaded with nutrients and two, I love the taste of potato skins. A third reason would be that it is easier to use a vegetable brush to clean them rather than a peeler to remove the skins. So it is a personal choice, and ours is to always leave the skins on. Also, I use cheddar cheese rather than American cheese, because it is healthier.

This pandemic has certainly been an interruption of our daily lives, but the one good thing is it allows for time we might otherwise have to experiment with different recipes and dishes. So if you enjoy food as much as we do, you may want to give this potato dish as a treat your whole family can enjoy.

Salute and buon appetito!

Creamy potato sticks