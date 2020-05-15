Leonardi: A simple but delightful potato recipe for pandemic downtime

Potatoes are one of my all-time favorite vegetables. There are numerous ways to cook and serve them. Most of our family recipes are easy and delicious, so it’s rare that we try anything different for our side dishes in our daily lives. However, recently we enjoyed potatoes at a friend's house made in a country style that I absolutely fell in love with, and I think you will, too. They are easy to make and the cost is low, so that is an added benefit.
The recipe calls for them to be peeled, but I never peel my potatoes for two reasons: One, the skins are loaded with nutrients and two, I love the taste of potato skins. A third reason would be that it is easier to use a vegetable brush to clean them rather than a peeler to remove the skins. So it is a personal choice, and ours is to always leave the skins on. Also, I use cheddar cheese rather than American cheese, because it is healthier.
This pandemic has certainly been an interruption of our daily lives, but the one good thing is it allows for time we might otherwise have to experiment with different recipes and dishes. So if you enjoy food as much as we do, you may want to give this potato dish as a treat your whole family can enjoy.
Salute and buon appetito!
Creamy potato sticks
- 6 large baking potatoes
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1.5 cup whole milk
- 1 can condensed cream of celery soup
- 1/2 pound American or cheddar cheese, cubed
- 1 sweet onion, chopped
- Paprika to sprinkle on (optional)
Wash or peel potatoes. Measure and prep all other ingredients. Combine flour plus salt and place in a pot. Gradually whisk in milk and stir until smooth. Bring to boil. Cook while it comes to a slow boil and then continue for a couple of minutes. Then lower heat. Whisk in soup and cheese until it is smooth. Lower heat and just keep warm to pour over potatoes.
Cut potatoes lengthwise into 1/2-inch-by-1/2-inch-wide sticks, cutting the potato lengthwise. Place in a greased 10-by-9-by-2-inch-deep baking dish. Sprinkle with onion and then top with the cheese sauce, coating all the potato sticks. Bake uncovered for an hour or so in a 350-degree preheated oven, until potatoes are tender. Garnish with paprika, chopped parsley or anything else you might feel complements it, and serve.
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.
