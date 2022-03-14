Leonardi: A simple cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving or year-round

One of my favorite parts of Thanksgiving dinners is cranberry sauce and the varieties people come up with, which seem to differ every year. Last November, we had a canned sauce with added mandarin oranges and pecans. I hate the jellied canned cranberry sauce, but love the one that has whole cranberries in it. I’ve had similar combinations over the years but this year it was so good, I went to Wegmans to purchase the ingredients.

There was a problem, in that possibly due to the backup of items sitting on cargo ships at practically every port of entry, Wegmans was out of the canned cranberries. I called Tops, BJ’s and Aldi, but none had them. I was at Wegmans a week or so later, when another customer overheard me questioning one of the employees refilling shelves with stock about them. He said not to worry, but to instead buy the fresh, whole cranberries in 12-ounce bags. He went on to explain that all I had to do was boil them for a few minutes. They are better than canned, cheaper and always in stock. So, I bought all the ingredients and have been able to make it several times again since then, because everyone loves it. But instead of just serving the cranberries, I included the pecans and mandarin oranges, which really make this dish so tasty!

Now I make it often as a simple-to-make, healthy complement to everything from turkey and chicken to almost any roast. We have had guests over when we included it on our menu. They, too, loved it. Here it is for this month's featured recipe so you can enjoy it without waiting until Thanksgiving. The recipe I wrote about last month was a little labor-intensive, with more ingredients than I usually like to deal with since I have gotten lazier as the years go by. I love to make today’s recipe because it has only a few components and it is about as simple as anything I have written about in the past. This is a side dish that will complement almost any main course. It may become a favorite of yours too, and it will take you only 15 or 20 minutes to prepare.

Salute and buon appetito!

Cranberry sauce with mandarin oranges and pecans

12-ounce bag whole cranberries (produce section)

1 cup sugar

1 cup water, filtered

1 cup pecans

Mandarin oranges, in can (Dole or Del Monte)

1 cup sea salt to taste

Measure all ingredients. Wash cranberries. Put water and sugar in a medium pot and bring to a boil. Add cranberries and allow to simmer or slow boil for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool on the counter. When partially cooled, use the back of a large spoon to crush the cranberries. I don’t mash them too much, as the partially squeezed berries have a nice consistency when left partially crushed, but use your own taste to guide you. Drain the oranges. By the way, you can also use fresh mandarin oranges, if available, but if you do, you may want to add a touch of sugar or honey to match the sweetness of canned. Cut each section in half and add to cranberries. Cut pecans in half and add to the bowl. Give the mixture a few twists of sea salt and stir well, tasting until it suits your taste. This dish keeps well, so enjoy making it once and eating it left over two or three more times!

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

