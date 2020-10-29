Leonardi: A sugarless apple pie recipe for fall

I am not a baker, nor do I have any desire to do much, if any baking. It’s partially because, when it comes to cooking, I am basically lazy. I don’t like recipes that have a lot of ingredients because it’s too much work and it takes too long to assemble them. So when I find a dish, any kind of food, that I can make without an undue amount of work, it catches my interest. Also, when we were kids, we were not allowed too many sweets — only for holidays and birthdays. The rest of the time, we had fresh fruit and nuts for dessert.
When it comes to sweets, very few baked items can be considered healthy. However, if they don’t have a lot of sugar it is definitely a plus, so when I learned a sugarless apple pie recipe, I was all over it because I happen to love a tasty end to a nice meal. And if it is without a lot of sugar, it is definitely a plus in my book. In addition, this month’s recipe only has six ingredients, so it is right up my alley! Although it is not exactly a health food, it is a dish I could easily eat once a week without any guilt whatsoever. Also, this recipe, because there is no sugar, is probably suitable for some diabetics.
We try to eat healthy and most often use honey as a sweetener, but this sugarless apple pie doesn’t even need honey as it is delicious just the way it is, plus it uses a premade pie crust that I don’t have to make, making it a go-to dessert for us. Salute and buon appetito!
Sugarless apple pie
- 6 cups (about 4 large) tart apples, peeled and sliced
- 1 unbaked pastry shell (9 inches)
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons tapioca, quick cooking
- 1/3 cup apple juice concentrate
- 1/4 cup walnuts, finely chopped
In a large bowl, combine the apples, apple juice concentrate, tapioca and ground cinnamon. Let stand for about 16 or 17 minutes. Stir and pour into pastry shell. Sprinkle with nuts. Bake at 425 degrees for 16 or 17 minutes, checking to make sure it does not get too brown for your taste. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and leave in oven for another 45 to 50 minutes longer. It’s best to cover the edges with aluminum foil during the last half hour or so if crust is getting too brown. Remove when the crust is browned to your taste and enjoy a dessert that is not so sugary that it makes you feel the pangs of guilt — a rare, satisfying treat!
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!