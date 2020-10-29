Leonardi: A sugarless apple pie recipe for fall

I am not a baker, nor do I have any desire to do much, if any baking. It’s partially because, when it comes to cooking, I am basically lazy. I don’t like recipes that have a lot of ingredients because it’s too much work and it takes too long to assemble them. So when I find a dish, any kind of food, that I can make without an undue amount of work, it catches my interest. Also, when we were kids, we were not allowed too many sweets — only for holidays and birthdays. The rest of the time, we had fresh fruit and nuts for dessert.

When it comes to sweets, very few baked items can be considered healthy. However, if they don’t have a lot of sugar it is definitely a plus, so when I learned a sugarless apple pie recipe, I was all over it because I happen to love a tasty end to a nice meal. And if it is without a lot of sugar, it is definitely a plus in my book. In addition, this month’s recipe only has six ingredients, so it is right up my alley! Although it is not exactly a health food, it is a dish I could easily eat once a week without any guilt whatsoever. Also, this recipe, because there is no sugar, is probably suitable for some diabetics.