Our niece surprised me with a request to my wife for the breakfast that I eat every morning. Like many young people today, she was searching for a direction in her life and experimenting with her choices, some of which were not the healthiest. Now, as often happens after fledgling individuals leave the nest and are on their own for the first time, they realize that feeling good every day is better than stringing together a lot of short term unhealthy experiences is not as good as following a way of life that helps one to feel good all the time.
The way to feel good all the time is more dependent on a lifestyle that is balanced with proper nutrition, regular exercise and sleeping well every night while trying to stay away from excesses that bring on a short-term euphoric experience for a few hours. Invariably, the next day we are not at our best, which also can lead to stress due to the choices we sometimes make the night before because we were “going with the flow”.
Part of my solution is to start off each morning with a nutritious breakfast that allows me to go through the day not being hungry until dinner time. Usually, just for common sense reasons, I eat a handful of pistachio nuts, a couple of prunes followed by a few pieces of fresh pineapple around 1:00 or 2:00 pm. One of my columns a few months ago spoke about the health benefits of pineapple. I followed that wisdom and it has helped my arthritis to the extent where I no longer have constant swelling and inflammation that had been bothering me for the past few years!
So, my breakfast is a combination I put together myself just based on what I have read with regard to regular food based on everything I have read about what to eat daily as a matter of routine. It is a combination of tree nuts, seeds, fiber and whole grains coupled together with almond milk which has no dairy in it what so ever.
It works for me. It is delicious enough that I eat it 7 days a week and never tire of the taste. If I go to a restaurant, or Veronica asks me to cook breakfast, I will still have eggs, bacon, toast with butter and love it all but it’s a lot easier to have my combination with the extra blessing that there is no frying pan to clean up and less dishes to rinse and load in the dishwasher; it’s quick, easy, takes little time and as I said, I never get sick of it. Plus, I feel pretty good for a “senior citizen”!
Salute and buon appetito!
Breakfast routine
• About 1 or 2 cups of Kellogg’s Raisin Bran Crunch or granola with oats, honey, raisins and almonds
• 1 tablespoon each of: protein powder, toasted wheat germ, brown flax seed meal, sesame seeds and pumpkin seeds
• 2 tablespoons assorted tree nuts
• Fresh fruit: Whatever is in season, but always fresh blueberries, plus at least two other fresh fruit items cut up and covered with more almond milk as a second course
Before I eat anything, I start out each morning with the following drink: (In advance, I squeeze one lemon and divide it into 3 or 4 glasses. I add maybe 4 or 5 ounces of water to each glass of the lemon juice, cover it and keep it in the fridge). Then, I do the following: I add one measure of a supplement I get called PectaSol-C which claims the following benefits: Promotes Health & Longevity, Supports Cardiovascular & Cellular Health and Supports Immune Function. I add that one measure of PectaSol-C to the diluted fresh lemon juice, stir in one teaspoon of the local honey and nuke it on the “beverage” setting of our microwave. Then I drop in an ice cube or two to cool it down enough to drink. I follow that with my cereal and fresh fruit mixture. First, I eat the cereal mixture followed by whatever fresh fruit I have available with a little more Almond milk. Then I take my daily vitamins and I’m set for the day until dinner.