Leonardi: A tasty fajita recipe for healthy spring dining

After the long, cold winter, many people want to find a way to get slim and trim for the warm summer swimming suit season with a healthy food routine.

Today’s recipe will help to get that effort off to a good, tasty start. In addition, this is a great dinner to prep in advance when you’re planning to entertain because you can get almost everything ready to go the day before. Then, when it comes time for dinner, all you need to do is turn on your oven and add the ingredients to a sheet pan or baking dish. Serve with fresh guacamole, tomato salsa and tostadas for a delicious meal.

Welcome spring and summer! Time to put the long, cold winter behind us.

Salute and buon appetito!

Sheet pan fajitas

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 pound flank steak, thinly sliced

2 red onions, thinly sliced

3 whole Portobello mushrooms

3 cups broccoli florets

12 to 20 basil leaves

2 or 3 cloves garlic

1 lime, squeezed

1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt

1 teaspoon paprika

10 to 12 tostadas for serving

8 to 10 ounces tomato salsa for serving

Grated goat's milk or cheddar cheese, enough to cover top of mixture

2 or 3 avocados, sliced, or equivalent amount of guacamole for serving

Wash and prep all veggies. Thinly slice mushroom caps and dice stems. Thinly slice the onions. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, add the steak, onions, mushrooms and broccoli. Lightly grease a rimmed baking sheet or baking dish with EVOO and set aside. In a high-speed blender or food processor with an S-blade, add the basil, garlic, lime juice, salt and paprika. Blend until smooth. Pour this sauce over the steak and vegetables. Toss to combine. Turn the whole mixture out onto the prepared baking sheet or dish and spread to one even layer. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes, then mix to better expose the items on the bottom to the heat and bake an additional 5 to 10 minutes. If you like a golden-brown flavor, switch your oven to broil and broil for 3 or 4 minutes, watching carefully so nothing burns. Serve family style with tostadas, salsa, guacamole or avocado and cheese. The yield is about 4 to 6 servings. Enjoy!

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

