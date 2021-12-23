Leonardi: A tasty green bean casserole for the whole family

December is the beginning of the most festive time of year. That means for many people, a lot of family dinners during this period of holidays while out of town guests return home to be with loved ones they may not have seen since last year. So, of course many of us will be cooking for larger than usual family and friends. One of our favorite side dishes that does not require a lot of time or effort is a green bean casserole. Since it is such a busy time of year, we all can use a little extra time so for this month here is on an easy, delicious addition to one of your holiday dinners.

Salute and Buon Appetito!

BACON AND CHEDDAR GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

2 cans (10 1/2 ounches each) condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 cup milk

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

6 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) of French-style green beans

3 cups French’s Crispy Fried Onions

Stir soup, milk, half the shredded cheese, half the chopped bacon, black pepper, beans and half the onions into a 3-quart baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until the mixture is hot and bubbling. Stir and sprinkle with remaining cheese, onions and bacon. Bake for 5 minutes more or until onions are golden brown. Enjoy!

From our family to yours: Merry Christmas and we wish you a happy, healthy New Year ahead!

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

