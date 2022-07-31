Leonardi: A turkey and brie sandwich for more indulgent times

I know it’s not the most diet-conscious food to eat, but I love cheese. One of the unhealthiest cheeses, probably, is brie. I also love roasted sliced turkey breast, Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Grey Poupon honey mustard. Put them all together and it is not exactly health food, but it makes an unbelievably delicious sandwich! As long as you eat it occasionally, how bad can it be? It’s not poison, and since I work out five days a week, I rationalize that enjoying this combination of some of my favorite foods is acceptable. At least that’s my story, and I’m sticking to it! I hope you allow yourself to enjoy it too, if it sounds good enough for you to try it out.
Salute and buon appetito!
Roasted turkey, brie and roasted pepper sandwich
- 4 or 5 slices roasted sliced turkey breast
- 1 or 2 leaves romaine lettuce
- Mayonnaise spread on both sides of bread
- Grey Poupon honey mustard spread on both sides of bread
- 2 nice, thick slices of Italian bread
- Brie cheese sliced maybe 1/4-inch thick to cover sandwich
- Roasted red pepper slices, enough to cover size of sandwich
Combine the mustard and mayonnaise, or spread each to your preference on both side of bread. Then, layer each additional ingredient to your satisfaction to make a sandwich that matches your taste in terms of the above listed quantities, or revised to suit your preferences.
You can also trade most other meats you like in place of the roasted turkey, such as ham, cappocolla, bologna, mortadella or slices of the whole roasted chicken that you can buy fully cooked from Wegmans or Costco. Enjoy!
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.