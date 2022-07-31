Leonardi: A turkey and brie sandwich for more indulgent times

I know it’s not the most diet-conscious food to eat, but I love cheese. One of the unhealthiest cheeses, probably, is brie. I also love roasted sliced turkey breast, Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Grey Poupon honey mustard. Put them all together and it is not exactly health food, but it makes an unbelievably delicious sandwich! As long as you eat it occasionally, how bad can it be? It’s not poison, and since I work out five days a week, I rationalize that enjoying this combination of some of my favorite foods is acceptable. At least that’s my story, and I’m sticking to it! I hope you allow yourself to enjoy it too, if it sounds good enough for you to try it out.