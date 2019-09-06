I love Auburn and all of central New York. It offers a high quality of living that, for my taste, is unmatched in other, more urban areas. Living in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Boca Raton, Florida, for many years is a totally different lifestyle that my wife and I enjoy, but we always look forward to coming back to Auburn. One unique aspect of being in South Florida is that it is not uncommon to see celebrities of all backgrounds from sports, TV, movies and other areas of entertainment, as well as political leaders who are entertaining, conducting business or just vacationing. Having businesses that catered to all of the above, we have our share of stories to tell. I never had the pleasure of meeting him in person, but I did see Frank Sinatra in concert a few years before he passed. The guy had an amazing style that was honed to a fine degree, leaving you in awe as well as entertained. Friends of mine knew a local chauffeur who drove his limousine whenever he was in town. He got to know him well enough to cook for him as well since, like many Italians, he learned how to prepare outstanding food passed down through generations of his family. He often made and served a dish to Sinatra that became known locally as Veal Sinatra. My friend got a copy of the recipe, so I am able to share it with you this month.
Salute and buon appetito!
Veal Sinatra
(Serves four)
- 4 veal cutlets, about 1/4-inch thick
- 1 yellow and 1 red pepper, each diced
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 8 or 10 mushrooms, sliced thin
- 1 cup fresh mozzarella, shredded
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 small sweet onion, sliced thin
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup Italian bread crumbs or Panko
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1/2 cup white wine
Wash produce and measure all ingredients. Prep everything as stated above. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put 1/4 cup EVOO in large sauté pan and heat to medium high. Put flour in flat, wide dish. Place eggs and bread crumbs in two separate flat bowl-type dishes. Mix in a little sea salt and fresh ground black pepper while beating the eggs. Dredge each cutlet first in the flour. Dip cutlets into the beaten eggs to coat completely, then into the bread crumbs. Put each coated cutlet into the heated sauté pan, cooking only about a minute or so, and then turning to cook the other side for about another minute or so. When lightly browned on both sides, transfer to a flat baking pan.
Wipe out sauté pan and return to the burner. Heat the remaining EVOO and add the onions, mushrooms and peppers. Sauté until onions are translucent, maybe 3 to 5 minutes. Add chicken broth and wine. Increase heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the liquid by more than half, so the majority of the liquid is gone, leaving a rich flavor!
Then spoon this mixture over each cutlet. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over each cutlet. Bake in the oven around 10 minutes until the cheese is completely melted.