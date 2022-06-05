Leonardi: An affordable, quick and delicious chicken dish

It has been a little while since I returned Mangia Mangia to its Mediterranean roots so this month, we go to an easy but delectable Italian dish that is a staple for many for good reasons: It’s delicious, simple to make and inexpensive, like many from our culture. It’s kind of like an American pot roast, except you are using chicken, which is usually less expensive than beef.

One of the reasons that it is popular, in addition to the above, is that, like pot roast, it’s something you can throw together hours in advance and then just let it sit in the pot or casserole dish while absorbing flavors until dinner time. Then, you easily reheat or continue to heat until it is at a proper serving temperature, and then you serve.

If you have been a reader of my column, the usual criteria apply here, as mentioned above: It’s affordable, quick to make and delicious!

Salute and buon appetito!

Chicken cacciatore

2 or 3 pounds chicken, cut up

2 or 3 cloves garlic, minced/pressed

1 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon pepper, or to taste

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 onion, finely diced

1 teaspoon paprika

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

3/4 cup brandy

3 cups canned tomatoes

Pre-heat EVOO in a heavy sauce pan and sauté garlic for a minute or two. Put the chicken in pan and sprinkle with paprika as it browns to enhance flavor and color. It’s up to you to either remove browned garlic or leave it in as long as it doesn’t burn. Transfer browned chicken to medium-sized casserole dish. Add onion, tomatoes, salt, pepper, rosemary, wine and brandy to sauce pan. Bring to a boil and simmer for a few minutes to marry the flavors. Then pour over the chicken in the casserole dish. Cover and bake at a medium temperature until chicken is tender and sauce has thickened.

Taste to satisfy it suits your preferences. Serve it now or let it sit until you are ready to eat. You can reheat at any time. If it is too much for one meal, you can freeze a portion for a later date so you can enjoy it twice, but only do the work once.

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

