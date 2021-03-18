Leonardi: An easy banana split cake without much cleanup

Prep and measure all ingredients. Thaw Cool Whip. Mix graham cracker crumbs, one quarter of the sugar and melted butter. Press firmly onto the bottom of a 13-by-9-inch pan and then put in the freezer for at least 10 minutes. Bring the cream cheese to room temperature. Beat cream cheese and the remaining 3/4 cup sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until well blended. Spread carefully over graham cracker crust and top with crushed pineapple. Slice four of the bananas and arrange over the pineapple.

Pour milk into a medium bowl. Add the two packages of dry pudding mixes. Beat with a wire whisk for a couple of minutes until well blended. Gently stir in 1 cup of the whipped topping and spread over the banana layer in the pan. Top with remaining 1 cup of whipped topping. Refrigerate for at least 5 hours. Slice remaining two bananas just before serving and arrange over the top of dessert. Sprinkle with pecans and serve.

Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.

