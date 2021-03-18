Leonardi: An easy banana split cake without much cleanup

We entertain a lot and I try to prepare a variety of foods. Desserts are the exception; I usually stay with fresh fruit salad, sometimes with ice cream, or just a variety of ice cream flavors with assorted toppings.
If I do another dessert, I don’t bake. It seems like it usually leads to a lot of ingredients or a lot of cleanup, or both. I admit all the time that I am basically lazy, so I try to stay away from the extra work that is usually necessary with baking.
Occasionally I will try a new dessert with the following criteria: it’s easy, there is minimal cleanup, there is no baking, and there are not too many ingredients. Of course, ingredients have to be easily available and it has to sound like it is going to deliver an outstanding taste.
My recipe this month passes all those tests. If we like it and our guests enjoy it, too, it will become a staple since I also like to prepare foods that I am comfortable with and can whip up with confidence, convenience and not involve a lot of time to put together. So, if you come to dinner at our house, you might find this delicious and, not too unhealthy, dessert to finish our meal.
Salute and Buon Appetito!
Banana Split Cake
- 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1 cup sugar divided
- 1/3 cup melted butter
- 16 ounces cream cheese
- 1 20-ounce can crushed pineapple
- 6 medium bananas
- 2 cups milk
- 1 cup pecans
- 2 cups Cool Whip whipped topping 2 cups, thawed and divided
- 2 packages of four-serving size Jell-O Vanilla Flavor Instant Pudding and Pie Filling
Prep and measure all ingredients. Thaw Cool Whip. Mix graham cracker crumbs, one quarter of the sugar and melted butter. Press firmly onto the bottom of a 13-by-9-inch pan and then put in the freezer for at least 10 minutes. Bring the cream cheese to room temperature. Beat cream cheese and the remaining 3/4 cup sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until well blended. Spread carefully over graham cracker crust and top with crushed pineapple. Slice four of the bananas and arrange over the pineapple.
Pour milk into a medium bowl. Add the two packages of dry pudding mixes. Beat with a wire whisk for a couple of minutes until well blended. Gently stir in 1 cup of the whipped topping and spread over the banana layer in the pan. Top with remaining 1 cup of whipped topping. Refrigerate for at least 5 hours. Slice remaining two bananas just before serving and arrange over the top of dessert. Sprinkle with pecans and serve.
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.