Leonardi: An easy salad recipe for leftover chicken

As mentioned in one of my last columns, the price of beef has me on a frequent quest for other less expensive meats. Chicken is such a versatile replacement that anytime I run across a way of using it, my curiosity is aroused. Waldorf salad has been around for years. It is pretty commonly served on buffet tables, and I love it. I have not written about it, but may sometime soon because it is a classic, delicious way to enjoy a healthy, nutritious dish. In the meantime, I ran across a recipe for chicken avocado salad that I know will become a staple in our recipe file and maybe yours. While I am treating my family to this new adaptation for our own use, it seems like a good time to feature it for this month since you can utilize the common summer staple of chicken barbecue leftovers.
An added benefit of using this recipe is that it is easy to make, even though there are more items to prep than I usually like, because none of them take much time. Once made, any leftovers can be used to put between two slices of bread for a delightful sandwich. Give it a try and let me know how you like it if we run into each other around town. I always love your feedback and appreciate your interest.
Salute and buon appetito!
Chicken avocado salad
Salad:
- 5 or 6 ounces mixed greens
- 1 red onion, small
- 1 apple
- 2 tablespoons walnuts, chopped
- 2 avocados
- 2 tablespoons raisins (optional)
- 1.5 cups chicken, cooked
Vinaigrette:
- 2 tablespoons coarse grain mustard
- 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 clove garlic
- Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste
Measure, wash and prep all ingredients; peel garlic and put through a garlic press. Slice onion very thinly. Chop walnuts. Peel and thinly slice avocado. Shred or dice chicken. For the salad, divide the ingredients among four plates. Start with the greens, then add the onion, apple, walnuts, avocado, raisins and chicken. For the vinaigrette, whisk together in a small bowl the mustard, oil, vinegar, sugar, garlic, salt and pepper. Taste and adjust the ingredients and when it is right for your preference, drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and serve immediately while it is fresh and crisp.
Bob Leonardi was born and raised in Weedsport, but spent summers on Owasco Lake in Auburn. After graduating from St. Lawrence University, where he cooked for other students to earn extra money, he moved to Florida and started a fine wine and gourmet food store. In a matter of a few years he added a restaurant, upscale catering and event planning to his business, which he ran in Fort Lauderdale for 15 years. He bought and restored Green Shutters restaurant in 1999, running it for 12 years in the spring, summer and fall while being an event planner in the winter. During that time, he was also a food critic and wrote a column for a newspaper called the South Florida Social. He has written his column for The Citizen since 2005 and can be reached by contacting The Citizen or via email at raleonardi@roadrunner.com.