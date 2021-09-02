Leonardi: An easy salad recipe for leftover chicken

As mentioned in one of my last columns, the price of beef has me on a frequent quest for other less expensive meats. Chicken is such a versatile replacement that anytime I run across a way of using it, my curiosity is aroused. Waldorf salad has been around for years. It is pretty commonly served on buffet tables, and I love it. I have not written about it, but may sometime soon because it is a classic, delicious way to enjoy a healthy, nutritious dish. In the meantime, I ran across a recipe for chicken avocado salad that I know will become a staple in our recipe file and maybe yours. While I am treating my family to this new adaptation for our own use, it seems like a good time to feature it for this month since you can utilize the common summer staple of chicken barbecue leftovers.