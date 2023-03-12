In the past few columns, I have been emphasizing the inflated price of almost all food products. To purchase any hors d'oeuvres that the supermarket makes is going to be much more expensive as well, so if you are looking for something that is homemade, delicious and easy to prepare, today’s recipe can save a considerable amount of money, especially if you are invited to someone’s home for dinner. Instead of purchasing an expensive bottle of wine, asti spumante or champagne, try this simple, inexpensive hors d'oeuvre as a hostess gift. It doesn’t cost much and it is not difficult to put together from start to finish. In addition, most people hosting would prefer something homemade because it is much more personal.

We are already in March, which means spring is literally less than a month away, so start looking for seeds to plant if you will be having a garden! Zucchini is one of the least expensive veggies you can buy. If you plant a small garden, zucchini is easy to grow and not hard to bring it from seed to harvest-ready. Just wipe off the dirt and clean under running water with a vegetable brush. Cut or shred, according to your recipe, and you don’t even have to peel it. You will be surprised at how easy a food it is to cook. Plus, there are unlimited ways to prepare and enjoy it! Here is one of them.

Salute and buon appetito!

Toasted zucchini snacks

2 cups shredded zucchini

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon freshly ground sea salt, or to taste

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

1/2 cup plain vanilla yogurt

1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper

4 green onions, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

36 slices of snack rye bread

Assemble all ingredients and measure. Wash and prep veggies. Shred zucchini. In a bowl, toss the zucchini and salt; let stand for one hour. Rinse and drain, pressing out excess liquid.

Add the next eight ingredients. Stir until fully mixed. Spread a rounded tablespoonful (or less) on each slice of bread. Place on a baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until bubbly. Serve hot or at room temperature. If you can’t find rye snack-size bread, you can easily use regular sliced rye. When cooked but cooled a little bit, cut the bread into bite size pieces to make it easier to enjoy as a one- or two-bite hors d’oeuvre.