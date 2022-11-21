Leonardi: An unbelievably simple but delicious chicken recipe

I have, on numerous occasions, mentioned that growing up, our father did not want to eat anything out of a can, frozen or prepared from anything but scratch. That was one of the reasons he purchased our house on Jackson Street in Weedsport; it had plenty of land to grow a large enough garden to feed our family of seven. And we had almost every kind of fruit tree providing a seasonal bounty to complement the vegetable garden crop.

So our mother provided totally nourishing meals three times a day, seven days a week, which is probably one of the main reasons we have all lived healthy, long lives. We rarely went out to dinner, unless it was to a relative’s home, and they pretty much followed the same pattern. It was not just because our father was fussy, but because it was part of our Italian heritage to have quality time daily in our lives at the kitchen or dining room table. Our sisters, Elmerina and Norma, pretty much followed the same traditions in their cooking.

Considering our upbringing, it was a surprise for me to find out that one of Elmerina’s recipes utilized not one, not two, but three ingredients that meant a total departure from our traditional upbringing of all fresh foods for every meal. It was rare, but understandable. Both sisters are amazing cooks and even wrote a cookbook full of many of our mother’s recipes. But in today’s modern world, cultural differences are not a surprise. Both sisters entertained frequently and while their husbands were in medical school, they worked to support them. Our mother had the luxury of not having to work so she was able to devote much more time to prepare meals. Elmerina occasionally would use today’s recipe so that she could have a delicious meal ready quickly and with little effort for themselves as well as guests. Being practical and realistic using common sense was also part of our learning and heritage.

Today’s recipe filled that need nicely, and it is absolutely delicious! For the occasional times when a quick dinner was necessary, this meal is definitely a charm, using ingredients that you can always have on hand to eliminate the need for any last-minute grocery shopping. Plus, it is amazingly simple to make. My niece Theresa (affectionally known as T.L.) calls it “Aunt Elmerina’s unbelievably simple but delicious chicken” recipe.

Salute and buon appetito!

Aunt Elmerina’s unbelievably (simple but) delicious chicken

• 1 whole chicken or 3 to 4 large chicken breasts cut into serving-size pieces

• 1 can whole-berry cranberry sauce

• 1 whole envelope Lipton onion soup (dry mix)

• 1 8-ounce bottle Kraft Catalina salad dressing

Place chicken in a shallow 9-by-3-inch oven casserole style dish. Mix cranberry sauce, dry soup mix and salad dressing together until well-blended. Pour over chicken and refrigerate overnight. When ready to cook, uncover, stir a little and then bake uncovered at 350 degrees for about an hour or until chicken reaches a minimum of 165 degrees.