Last month, I spoke about my passion for cooking and sharing with others who have the same interest. Veronica and I went to a charity event shortly after writing that column and sat at a shared table. Guests next to us, whom we had never met, were talking about food, so naturally my ears perked up, resulting in our joining the conversation. Turns out, one of the ladies was a fan of my column and we ended up talking about my recipe that I had just written about as my July selection.
Truth be told, I tried the recipe myself prior to writing about it, and though I thought it was good, I was not 100% happy with it because it seemed a little on the bland side. It was good, but not knock-your-socks-off amazing. The lady shared with me that she had made a similar recipe for years with a modification. Her way changed the dish from pasta with zucchini to zucchini with pasta, which makes all the difference in the world! With that change, it made a good dish into a great meal! So, what you are doing is keeping all the same ingredients, but altering the quantities used. The recipe this month is greatly improved, and I hope you agree. The result is the recipe changes to the new name below from linguini with courgettes, or as we used to call them when I was a kid growing up, “cucuzza.” That is probably a dialect from either my mother’s hometown in the hills of central Italy called Carpineto, or my father’s seacoast hometown a little south of Rome called Terracina. Two other changes are to switch out the linguini to orecchiette or farfalle and reduce the quantity of chicken stock. Also, use the smallest pot you can get away with to cook the pasta so that when you add a little of the cooking water to the sauce, it will be rich with pasta starch and flavor instead of thin with mostly clear water. Salute and buon appetito!
Cucuzza with orecchiette
(Serves four)
• 3 cucuzza (zucchini)
• 3 sweet yellow onions
• 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
• 8 garlic cloves
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1/2 pound orecchiette
• 4 to 6 ounces chicken stock
• 1/2 cup locatelli cheese, grated
• Large bunch Italian parsley
• 1 tablespoon salt for pasta cooking water
Wash produce and measure all ingredients. Top and tail zucchini, cut in half lengthwise and then cut into quarter-inch-thick slices. Chop parsley coarsely. Slice onions thinly and fry in a large sauté pan coated with a little of the olive oil over medium heat until translucent. Pour the rest of the EVOO into the pan and turn the heat up to medium high. Add the sliced zucchini and fry until golden brown, turning frequently to brown but not burn. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add the garlic and fry until it is also golden brown, maybe a couple of minutes. Add the chicken stock and allow it to reduce by half, then lower heat until pasta is ready. Add parsley a minute or two before combining with pasta.
While you are cooking sauce, have your salted pasta water boiling. While the chicken stock is reducing, go ahead and cook the pasta al dente, which takes usually about eight or nine minutes, so by then the chicken stock should be reduced enough, but save a cup or so of the pasta cooking water just before draining anyway so it will be available to add to the sauce if needed. I take the pasta out of the pot with a slotted spoon or other strainer-type utensil and immediately add it to the sauce so the flavors will marry for a few minutes before adding Romano or Parmesan cheese to finish the dish. Serve immediately with fresh, crusty Italian bread to soak up the sauce, onion and zucchini mixture.